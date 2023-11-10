Spain: Psoe-Junts agreement paves the way for Sanchez

The ruling Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) and the Catalan independence movement JxCat have signed an amnesty agreement for pro-independence leaders, paving the way for the investiture of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The pact, signed by representatives of the two parties, Santos Cerdan for the PSOE and Jordi Turull for JxCat, immediately sparked indignation in the ranks of the Spanish right as it will absolve hundreds of people involved in promoting Catalonia’s independence referendum in 2017.

Six years ago they were protagonists of an illegal initiative that triggered the worst political crisis in recent decades in Spain. In a press conference from Brussels, the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont – a fugitive from Spanish justice and beneficiary of the amnesty – assured that the agreement reached with the PSOE represents an “unprecedented step” and conditions the stability of the next legislature to the progress of the process of implementing what was agreed. “The legislature is conditioned on progress and not just on respect” of the pact with the PSOE, Puigdemont said in an appearance at the Brussels Press Club. For his part, Cerdan, a high socialist official, defined the negotiated agreement as “a historic opportunity to resolve a political conflict that only politics must resolve”, recalling the verdict of the polls last July and the ongoing resolution of the conflict with Catalonia dating back six years now. Sanchez himself said that the agreement reached “is defusing long-standing Catalan tensions”, but opponents accuse him of political opportunism and destruction of the rule of law.

In detail, the amnesty law contained in the pact will put an end to judicial proceedings, prison sentences and other sanctions against hundreds of supporters of Catalan independence. According to the pro-independence group Omnium Cultural, the measure could affect at least 1,400 people, including those convicted of crimes ranging from public order offenses to the improper use of public funds. At the same time, the agreement recognizes the profound differences between the signatory parties: JxCat is committed to pursuing another referendum on independence while the socialists deny the legality of the 2017 referendum and ask for the region to return to the 2006 autonomy statute , annulled by the courts. Now Spanish legislators will be called to approve the amnesty law, a necessary step to arrive at Sanchez’s investiture by November 27th.

In the July elections the Socialists did not obtain a parliamentary majority, therefore they need the support of smaller parties to reach 176 seats. For the conservatives, the agreement paves the way for the formation of a government already nicknamed ‘Frankenstein 2.0’ which will allow the socialists to remain in power with the support of small groups. According to Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a leading figure of the People’s Party (PP), the pact “is introducing a dictatorship through the back door”, while Cuca Gamarra, general secretary of the party, evaluates it as “shameful and humiliating”.

For several political analysts, the fragile dependence of the new Sa’nchez government on Puigdemont’s party will mean instability, difficult approval of laws and the risk that it will not reach the end of its mandate in four years. In reality, the negative repercussions are already manifesting themselves, risking opening a new chapter of potentially explosive tensions and conflicts for Iberian politics. In recent nights, protests were staged by supporters of the People’s Party and the far-right group Vox in front of the headquarters of the socialist party in Madrid, which ended in violent clashes with the police also due to the presence of neo-Nazi infiltrators. New tensions emerged a few hours after the announcement of the agreement: Aleix Vidal-Quadras, former president of the People’s Party of Catalonia, was involved in an attack, wounded in the face by gunshots fired in the street, in right in the center of Madrid, around 1.30pm.

Spain: mega protest in Madrid, clashes and 15 arrests

Violent protests, for the agreement between PSOE and Junts, also occurred in Madrid in the evening where the police arrested fifteen demonstrators for the clashes that occurred with the police in front of the headquarters of the Socialist Party. The demonstration in the Spanish capital was the largest of those held so far, with around 8,000 participants, according to official government sources. The protest took place normally and without incident until 10pm, when a group of demonstrators began to set off firecrackers and shake the separation fences. The tension continued to grow, until after 10.40pm the National Police riot officers charged at the ultras who threw objects, bottles, containers and firecrackers at them. The attack took place in Marques de Urquijo street, near the socialist headquarters, and for almost an hour accidents occurred in the surrounding area, with terraces destroyed and small fires, some of which involved containers, in the middle of the street. Also present at the demonstration was the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, who called Sanchez’s agreement a “coup d’état” and explained that he would participate in the demonstration as a “Spaniard” to “support his compatriots”.

