Many parts of the country have not seen a drop of water for more than 30 days. But this is over. In the coming days, a succession of storms, fronts and storms will hit the country on all sides. It’s going to be short, but (finally!) winter is coming.

The “shock of the cold.” Although it is possible that temperatures will rise a little during Tuesday the 28th and Wednesday the 29th due to the influence of the west, it is a decoy. Between November 30 and January 1, all areas of the country will feel the rains and the onset of winter.

The east and southeast of the peninsula will be the least benefited areas and in areas of the coast the month will end above 20 degrees. However, the snow level will drop significantly (around 900 meters in the north) and will reach many more peaks than expected.

The Canary Islands, for their part, will also receive rain. At least, in the western islands.





But all this is the least of it. It’s the preparation. Because the important thing is what will come next: as Martín León pointed out, in the impasse between storms, “the cold will settle in lower layers under the conditions of stability in a large part of the Peninsula.”

That is a significant change. Because the arrival of new storms starting on December 4 or 5 will find a cold country. And that has clear consequences: snow. It is too early to know how heavy these storms will hit us (there are still many days left), but as soon as we have some luck we will see snow near the cities.

Wasn’t it going to be the “warmest winter in living memory”? Yes and no. It is clear that the influence of El Niño is already being seen internationally, but we must not forget that the effects of this phenomenon on our continent are paradoxical. A few hours ago, Ventusky.com published an analysis on the accumulation of snow in the Alps and, although it may surprise many, “it is among the snowiest in recent years.”

And in Spain? In Spain, what El Niño does is put the country under the influence of a more intense than normal subtropical circulation and that (especially, with negative NAO) could end up generating a very unstable climate on the peninsula. It’s not exactly what we’re seeing right now — we’re more like halfway there — but it gives us an idea of ​​how unpredictable the next few months are going to be.

Imagen | ECMWF