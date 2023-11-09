BYD has already decided where it will place are first electric car factory in Europe, according to sources close to the company. And unfortunately for the interests of Spain it will not be in either of the two candidate cities. Neither Vigo (Galicia) nor Gijón (Asturias) have managed to convince the Chinese manufacturer to install the first plant. Both towns competed against cities from Poland, Germany and Hungary. And finally the one chosen was the latter.

The announcement is not yet official, although the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung explains that the decision has already been made internally. In response to this move, Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, has explained that the BYD plant “will not be built in Soroksár, but in southern Hungary“, although he clarifies that it will be like this “in case the competition is won.”

In these projects that involve so much investment, the authorities do not usually consider things closed. It has already been seen in the past that leaks can compromise viability, as in the case of Valencia with Tesla.

Orbán explained, when asked in Congress by the opposition, that “the decision will be made in December” and that “we do not know if we will win, we are competing with Western European countries.” As explained by the German newspaper, Prime Minister of Hungary met with Wang Chuanfufounder and president of BYD, to analyze his possible arrival.

BYD’s relationship with Hungary is close, because beyond the construction of this first electric car plant, A battery assembly factory south of Budapest has also been announcedwith an investment of 27 million euros.

Nevertheless, The role that Spain can play is not closed in BYD’s plans in Europe. The Government continues to have a significant amount of public aid to convince BYD, including PERTE VEC II with some 559 million euros.

BYD met with representatives of the regional government of Asturias and also visited the land of the Salvaterra / As Neves Logistics and Industrial Platform (Plisan) last April. Two visits that leave the door open to the construction of a possible second car factory in Europe.

BYD’s commitment to Europe is not minor. It is already preparing an arsenal of electric cars and has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz for a new sub-brand (DENZA). BYD’s growth is meteoric. For the moment, it seems that Hungary has managed to convince more than Spain to accompany them in their European expansion.

