Princess Leonor is part of the well-known Generation Z, a group of people who may not understand the monarchy and its meaning with the same eyes as past generations.

On the occasion of Leonor’s swearing-in of the Constitution, we wanted to approach them to ask them what they think.

Laura, 21 years old and a journalism student, would define the Princess of Asturias as an innocent girl who is already assuming great positions.

Lucía, 18 years old and a journalism student, feels sorry for the situation she is experiencing because “she cannot live a life like everyone else’s.”

Francisco, 18 years old and a mathematics student, regarding Leonor and the monarchy, has pointed out that “better than having anyone else, better to have a person who has been educated for it.”

They all trust that Leonor has the ability to modernize the monarchy: “She can improve some things,” one of them has pointed out.

What requests would you make to the future Queen of Spain?

“She should be sensible about what she does and not get into trouble,” says Laura, who has clarified: “In trouble that can later lead to polarization.”

Raúl, 18 years old and a computer science student, wanted to ask for more buses. Lucía wanted to ask for “more vision for young people.”

“Let it represent us well,” Francisco made clear, adding that: “Spain is a good country and needs to be well represented.”

They invite young representatives of Autonomous Communities to swear in Leonor

In ‘And now Sonsoles’ we have been able to speak with Alejandro Serrano, one of the lucky ones within a group of 20 young people from different professions: “When I received the invitation, I didn’t believe it.”

“What has marked me the most has been seeing the congress in first person,” said the representative of Castilla y León.

Leonor, one of the most and best prepared Princesses in the world

18 years have passed since Princess Leonor was born and, thus, 18 years have also passed with a marked destiny: training.

He went to the Santa María Rosales private school in Madrid, where he was for 13 years.

Stage in which he combines his compulsory education studies with knowledge of protocol and diplomacy in the Palace.

Languages ​​have been key. Before leaving for Wales to attend an international baccalaureate, the Princess was bilingual in English, fluent in French and dared to speak Arabic and even Chinese.

Of course, without leaving aside the co-official languages ​​of the State.

After two years away from Spain, Princess Leonor graduated in front of her parents and sister. She begins her military training as stated in the Constitution.

As her father did first, in Zaragoza, where we have already seen her and her fellow cadets swear the flag. In the next two years she will continue her training at the academy.

His appearances have increased in the last year. Like her first time at the October 12 parade, or her great prominence at the Princess of Asturias Awards.

Hence, more than 60 percent of Spaniards consider that Leonor de Borbón is ready to be the future queen and more than 70 percent approve of the extensive training received.