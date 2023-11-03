This Thursday, Spain registered a new milestone in the production of clean energy. He 73.3% of electricity that the country generated throughout the day came from renewable sources. Renewable energies reached a new all-time high with the wind industry pushed by the winds of Storm Ciarán.

“Renewables have once again broken a new record!” he celebrated Red Electric On twitter. On November 2, renewable energy sources covered 73.3% of Spanish electricity generation. The previous record I was barely two weeks old.: On October 20, renewables produced 70.5% of daily electricity in a month marked by growth in wind production.

The weather blew again on Thursday in favor of wind power. With the peninsula on red and orange alert for the gusts of wind from storm Ciarán, wind production has led the daily ‘mix’, favoring the collapse of the price of electricity. Yesterday, the megawatt hour cost 4.42 euros on average in the wholesale market, its lowest value in 2023.

The wind industry led October production





October electricity generation mix. Image: Red Eléctrica

In monthly terms, renewables generated 50.7% of the total electricity in October, according to data published today by Red Eléctrica. Renewable technologies produced 10,609 GWh throughout the month, which represents an increase of 25.5% compared to October 2022. Wind energy specifically increased its monthly production by 15.4% to 5,888 GWh. With a share of 28.1%, wind turbines were positioned as leading technology of the October ‘mix’.

For its part, photovoltaic energy generated 2,566 GWh, 26.7% more than what it produced in the same period of the previous year. The solar photovoltaic participation in October was 12.3% of the total. The broad image of the ‘mix’ is even more favorable: the 69.8% of October electricity production It came from sources that do not emit carbon dioxide, such as nuclear (with a 17.9% share).

Imagen | Freepik

In Xataka | For a moment, Spain generated 96% of its electricity demand with renewables. Not even that saved her from burning coal.