Madrid, former leader of the Catalan People’s Party shot in the street

The former president of the People’s Party of Catalonia and one of the founders of the far-right party Vox, Alejo Vidal Cuadra, 78 years old, is in condition very serious after being hit in the face from a gunshot in Núñez de Balboa street, in the center of Madrid.

The former popular deputy was walking alone on the street when a person approached him and shouted at him shot from a distance of about two metres.

The attack occurred on the day the socialists officially signed an agreement with the separatists Catalans, led by Carles Puigdemont, for the establishment of a new government led by Pedro Sánchez. The pact mainly includes granting amnesty to leaders accused of embezzlement and sedition in relation to the referendum on the independence of Catalonia held on 1 October 2017.

