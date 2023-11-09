The former president of the People’s Party of Catalonia, Alejo Vidal Quadras, 78 years old, is in very serious condition after being hit in the face by a gunshot in Núñez de Balboa street, in the center of Madrid.

According to medical sources cited by the newspaper El Mundo, the politician is stable and conscious and his life is not in danger. The area of ​​the ambush has been cordoned off, while the national police have already opened an investigation to understand what happened.