“The National Association of Dental Centers is present throughout the national territory with over 570 structures, 7 thousand doctors-dentists and 8 thousand employees serving 3 million patients treated for a total of 10 million services provided. We represent organized dentistry that works with high safety standards and the best technologies. However, we must note that movements and institutional figures oppose this development process of ours. Not to mention the fake news circulating, for many ours are low-cost dental centers. It is not so. This is why we are at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, our goal is to raise awareness among the institutions about the positivity of our world. We would like to be a serious and credible interlocutor for the development, not only of the healthcare sector but also of the country”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Nicola Spadafora, president of the National Association of Dental Centres, on the occasion of the event “Ancod: organized dentistry in Italy” which was held this morning in the Auditorium of the Lungotevere Ripa department.

“Our intent is to make the values ​​of Ancod known – said Spadafora – which includes the 5 most important companies in the sector (Bludental, DentalPro, Dentalcoop, HDental and Primo Caredent) and represents 60% of the Italian organized dentistry market as one of the key players within the healthcare and dental care ecosystem. The values ​​that distinguish us are competence, transparency, accessibility and innovation”. Accessibility “does not only concern treatments – said Spadafora – but also the world of work: we encourage the inclusion of young people”, guaranteeing “a training course directly ‘on the job’ through which aspiring dentists can enjoy not only of the experience of expert senior profiles who follow them from the initial stages but also of the technical learning on the best technologies on the market, learning the trade in the best possible way”.

Furthermore, “we provide young people with continuous training throughout their presence in our centres, training dedicated to dentists and all staff”. From an innovation point of view, “our objective is to provide techniques that are increasingly cutting-edge, but above all tools and structures that traditional entities are not able to provide”, highlighted Spadafora who then added: “One of our intentions is certainly to raise awareness among the institutions regarding the processes and protocols that we are adopting and which are having great success in terms of the return of patients and in terms of new openings throughout the national territory”.

For Ancod, innovation does not end with the use of ultra-modern technologies, but develops – it emerged from the meeting – also in the creation of ad hoc services tailored to the person: an example of this is the creation of a single medical record digital for each patient, constantly updated and shared with all the other centers located throughout the country, in order to ensure access to the closest facility at the time of need and continuity of care.

For Spadafora, “thanks to the 5 groups associated with Ancod we avoid dental tourism, that is, those trips abroad that Italians choose to take to treat their teeth and save money, because our objective is the quality of care, as well as accessibility, transparency and innovation, and to do so we apply a tariff that is certainly lower than the traditional doctor”. Also for these reasons, Spadafora then said, “we ask the institutions to be more considered because unfortunately, despite the very large numbers that we have produced in ten years, we continue to suffer a whole series of attacks from trade associations and some members of the institutions. We are told that we represent low-cost chains in which there would be no quality of service to the detriment of patients. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are here to reiterate that we represent specialized clinics that work with all safety standards by applying all the best protocols and technologies. We therefore ask the Minister of Health Schillaci and the institutions to be at our side to assist us and encourage our continuous growth process”.

An appeal taken up by the president of the Senate Health Commission, Francesco Zaffini, who spoke at the round table: “I am very attentive to changes, we must try to carry out system reforms, for example to reorganize supplementary healthcare”, he explained, also underlining the need to “rebuild the doctor-patient relationship, which failed during the Covid period”. Ancod has within it the medical-scientific committee composed of Samuele Baruch and Vincenzo Notaro, who this year is joined by the former undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, as an external consultant. The Committee has the task of supervising the activities of the companies and their conduct and acts as an autonomous body guaranteeing a high quality standard common to all the companies that are or will be part of Ancod. “The future is training and technology: to keep up with the times we need to work as a system, to achieve together what we would not be able to achieve alone” concluded Sileri.