Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet subsidiary, has a route of just four yearsbut in this short period of time it has managed to position itself as one of the most important companies in the sector (although not everyone is happy with its service).

Before the end of the year, and in parallel with the launch of new satellites, SpaceX has presented the third generation of the Starlink installation kit, that is, the equipment that customers receive when contracting the service. Here are all the news.

Starlink launches antenna and router

As we say, the Starlink kit is made up of several elements, but we will start with the main one: the antenna. This generation features some interesting changes. The satellite dish is now thinner, but also larger. Let’s see what its exact measurements are.

According to the official website, the 30.3 cm width of the previous generation is maintained, but the height grows from 51.3 cm to 59.4 cm. Likewise, the thickness of the antenna is only 3.97 cm since the motorized automatic orientation mechanism has been eliminated.

The latter means that, unlike the second generation satellite dish, users must direct the antenna manually. This, however, is where the Starlink mobile application comes into play, providing a step-by-step guide with the exact parameters.





Third generation Starlink satellite dish

The antenna arrives with a simple support foot and the possibility of attaching to an external mast. Starlink states that this has been possible, among other things, thanks to the fact that the antenna now has a 10% better field of view than the previous generation.





Second generation Starlink satellite dish

The protection grade of the antenna ranges from IP54 to IP67 Type 4 and promises to operate in a temperature range of -30 °C a 60 °C. Likewise, it has been designed to continue being operational even in the face of winds that reach 96 km/h.

Something that does not go unnoticed is energy consumption. The second generation had a range of 50 to 75 W, while the current generation is between 75-100 W. We are facing greater consumption between generations, although not drastic.

The kit also comes with a router with WiFi 6 (previously WiFi 5), tri-band (previously dual) and two LAN Ethernet ports with removable cover. The device is compatible with Starlink Gen 2 and Gen 3 Mesh nodes, but is not compatible with third-party Mesh systems.

The other items included in the box are a Starlink Gen 3 cable, a power cable, and the power supply. It should be noted that the generation kit is still available, but no details have been provided about the criteria that Starlink will follow to send one or the other.

Images: SpaceX/Starlink

