“There is a 100% probability that all species will become extinct due to the expansion of the Sun unless humanity achieves multiplanetary life,” dice Elon Musk. That obsession is what led SpaceX to invest five billion dollars in the development of a giant rocket totally reusable that could, one day, take us to Mars.

But the Starship, a 400-foot steel hulk in south Texas, has yet to demonstrate a more urgent promise: that it can fly. And you finally have a new date to do it: Friday, November 17.

It is not a definitive date because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet given the final approval, but after a few months of work and a little pressure on regulators, SpaceX has given the final touch to the rocket: the explosive system so it can self-destruct in case something goes wrong.

Seven months of improvements and regulatory scrutiny

Many things went wrong on the first test flight of the Starship (takeoff destroyed the launch pad, several engines failed, a cloud of dust covered much of the natural landscape that surrounds the area, the ship did not separate from the propellant and ended exploding over the Atlantic…), but Musk believes that the second flight has Many options to come out better.

Not in vain, a security inspection urged SpaceX to improve launch pad strength and rocket reliability. These changes were approved by the FAA on October 31.





New Starship launch pad deluge system in operation

One is pending environmental review which is in the hands of the United States Federal Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency is analyzing elements that could carry biological risks, such as a new deluge system that will fire high-pressure jets of water to mitigate the destructive power of the takeoff. SpaceX is confident that it will still obtain the license before November 17 (otherwise it would not have installed the explosives)

Other rocket improvements leaked by Elon Musk have to do with the Raptor engine reliability and the collateral damage caused by fuel leaks, particularly by igniting the thrust vector control (TVC) of the Super Heavy booster.

On the other hand, a novelty that does not reduce the risk at launch, but rather increases it, is the hot stage separation ring. This element, located between the Super Heavy and Starship stages, modifies how the Starship will separate from the booster after it shuts down. Now the Starship will start its engines to move away.

A possible release date

SpaceX had already announced that it expected the launch in mid-November, but last night it gave for the first time a tentative date: Friday, November 17. Or rather, not before Friday, November 17because weather conditions can change and the FAA can still surprise by not authorizing the launch.

The first days of next week They were discarded due to bad weather, as revealed in a notice to sailors. A cold front has entered South Texas that will bring rain to Starbase, the base where SpaceX manufactures and launches the Starship.

If it finally happens on November 17, as SpaceX wishes, the flight is scheduled for eight in the morning, local time, although there is no closed window and it is possible that T-0 (the time of launch) will suffer delays.





First full Starship launch in April 2023

When that T-0 arrives, the Booster 9 engine will ignite its 33 Raptor engines and, if all goes well, it will begin to ascend until turning off at minute 2:39. Two seconds later, Ship 25 will ignite its own engines to separate from the booster and circle the Earth until fall into the Pacific near the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

The propellant, for its part, will splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico after making a turning maneuver to become vertical. It is a test so that in the future his account will return to the launch pad and be trapped by the arms of the Mechazilla tower.

Let us remember that the entire Starship aspires to be reusable and both the propellant and the ship are designed with the ability to return to dry land (in fact, the Starship ship will also have to land and take off from the Moon with the astronauts of the Artemis III mission ).

For now, with the flight termination system Recently installed (basically, explosives that ensure the self-destruction of the rocket in case of failure), the Starship is now ready for its second test flight. The show is assured.

