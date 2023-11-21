Was the second Starship flight a success? The question is being repeated a lot this week due to the explosive result of the test, but SpaceX is clear: this was only the second comprehensive launch, and everything that did not go well in the first has gone well in this one, a resounding success. So why did it explode?

I would be lying if I said that the company has gone into detail about what happened, but at least it has confirmed two things: while the Starship spacecraft (the second stage of the rocket) activated the flight termination system to detonate for safety, the Super Heavy booster (the first stage) exploded unexpectedly.

The flight of the Starship in chronological order

The Starship took off on Saturday at 7:02 local time in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX had a 20-minute window starting at 7:00, but only needed to consume two minutes due to a slight delay in pressurizing the rocket.

The 33 Raptor engines of the Super Heavy booster successfully started and completed a first-ever full duration ignitionat least during the rocket’s ascent phase.

Hot separation, a stage separation system that SpaceX was testing for the first time, worked successfully. The Super Heavy booster shut down all but three of its engines, as planned. The Starship turned on its six engines to separate from Super Heavy and continue with the ascent.

It’s the first time hot separation has been tested on a vehicle the size of Starship, SpaceX says. The fact is a bit obvious because the Starship is the tallest rocket in history, but it has merit that it worked the first time.

After separation, the Super Heavy booster successfully completed a 180 degree turn maneuver known as ‘boostback’. The rocket was preparing to return to land and make a controlled splashdown over the Gulf of Mexico (a test for future launches, in which it will be placed parallel to the launch tower to be captured by its mechanical arms).

None of that happened because the rocket experienced a “unscheduled quick disassembly”. That’s what SpaceX calls unplanned explosions, suggesting that the booster did not activate the flight termination system (i.e., it did not self-detonate), but rather exploded for other reasons.

Several of the Super Heavy’s engines had problems after the turn maneuver and either shut down or failed to restart. There are three theories not confirmed by SpaceX about what could have caused the problem, as well as the subsequent explosion of the rocket:

The first is that the propeller failed due to tension or wear inflicted by the Starship’s engines during hot separation. SpaceX had installed a ring with a protective shield and exhaust holes for the Starship engines on the Super Heavy, but it may have been insufficient. The second is that the engines simply they failed to restart as planned and the Super Heavy activated the flight termination system to avoid deviating. But it does not coincide with SpaceX’s statements. The third is that The Starship pushed the Super Heavy back during separation (as could be seen in the live telemetry), causing the propellants remaining in the propellant tanks to violently shake backwards. This could have caused the rocket to rupture or the engines to absorb air bubbles and fail.

The explosion occurred three and a half minutes after takeoff, at an altitude of 90 km over the Gulf of Mexico. The remains fell into the Atlantic.

As for the Starship, its six Raptor engines successfully started and propelled the ship to an altitude of 150 km. The border of space is at 100 km, so it was the first time a Starship traveled to outer space.

Half a minute after turning off its engines, when flying at a speed of 24,000 km/h to head towards the coast of Hawaii, the SpaceX team lost the Starship’s telemetry. The ship had activated the flight termination system and had self-detonated.

According to SpaceX, the destruction command It was activated automatically for safety based on vehicle performance data. The Starship was losing excess liquid oxygen, for reasons that are still unknown.

The remains of the Starship fell into Caribbean waters, north of the British Virgin Islands. The reentry was captured on video from Puerto Rico. At least the Starship’s top cone had survived to the explosion.

Finally, SpaceX has confirmed what Elon Musk anticipated: the water-cooled flame deflector and other launch pad improvements worked as expected. The platform will require minimal repairs for the rocket’s upcoming tests, including the third flight test.

Imagen | SpaceX

