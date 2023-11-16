Starship’s flight license finally arrived on time after several weeks of lobbying regulators, but the rocket launch will not take place on Friday, November 17, as planned. SpaceX has delayed the second test flight due to a problem in a grille fin.

Confirmation of the delay came, as usual, with a tweet from Elon Musk. “We have to change an actuator on a grille fin, so the launch has been postponed to Saturday,” wrote the CEO of SpaceX.

The company I had stacked the Starship in the morning and I didn’t expect to have to unstack it before launch, but a mesh fin on the propeller plans have changed. These aerodynamic grilles are control surfaces inspired by Soviet rockets that rotate to stabilize the booster as it ascends and maneuvers back to Earth. One of the actuators that rotate the grilles has had some type of failure and has to be replaced.

He movement on the launch pad gave many clues to the problem, but the delay was taken for granted after the inhabitants of Boca Chica, the town closest to the Starship launch base, were warned that They wouldn’t have to evacuate the area today as they had been instructed.

The new Saturday launch window begins at 7 a.m. local time (2:00 p.m. Spain) and lasts two hours. The flight will be broadcast live exclusively through X. It won’t look as good as on YouTube, but the boss has bought the network formerly known as Twitter and has to pay it off.

Imagen | SpaceX

In Xataka | The Russian space agency has financial problems. So he will put advertising on the Soyuz rockets