Satisfaction at SpaceX. Elon Musk’s space company today carried out the second test of the Starship, which managed to reach a height of almost 150 km before being destroyed. With the memory of the first experience in April still fresh, when the ship ended up disintegrating three minutes after its launch from Boca Chica (Texas), the company is already talking about a takeoff “successful” and even the head of NASA, Bill Nelson, has congratulated publicly praise his team for what he considers “progress.” The big question now is… What reading does it leave?

And above all, what to expect from now on?

Between “success” and “progress”. The first word is from SpaceX. The second, from NASA. Minutes after the test, Elon Musk’s company turned to platformher favorite speaker, to congratulate herself for what she considers a successful takeoff: “With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Sarship’s reliability.”

Bill Nelson, head of NASA, also used His X account conveyed his congratulations “to the teams that have progressed in the flight test” and insisted, in a future-oriented way: “Today’s exam is an opportunity to learn and fly again.” His words are especially interesting, since after all the agency has given a crucial role to SpaceX and Starship in Artemis III, the agency’s first human mission to the lunar south pole.

















One test, several readings. Beyond the assessments of SpaceX or NASA, today’s experience has left valuable conclusions and the occasional question lingering on the table. One of the big concerns was how the Raptor engines would respond after the problems recorded on the first flight, when up to eight failed. While waiting for SpaceX to provide more information, during the test the rocket managed to rise with the 33 Raptors of the Super Heavy.

As the astrophysicist Daniel Marín details in an interesting x threadapparently all the Raptors responded well when taking off, the ramp seemed to hold without problem and the hot separation has also worked, as has the FTS, acronym in English for flight termination system.

The fate of Super Heavy and Starship. During the test, however, more things were seen: the Starship left its platform slightly twisted and the Super Heavy booster ended up exploding. As for the ship, once separated it continued on its way until reaching 150 km, although its communications were lost when it was about to turn off its engines heading to the coast of Hawaii.

“We’ve lost the second stage data…what we believe right now is that the second stage automated flight termination system appears to have been activated very late in the burn,” SpaceX engineer John Insprucker explained during the broadcast broadcast by the company itself.

















What calendar opens now? It is not yet known when we will be able to see a third test of the Starship, nor its trajectory. The previous test was completed in April and although Musk considered it a “success” – not “complete”, but a success after all – it ended up marking the calendar. During that test, the Raptors caused damage to the launch pad, with a “rock tornado” that led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to study what happened.

The agency ended up requiring SpaceX to correct 63 points to continue its tests in Boca Chica, a series of corrections that included hardware redesigns to prevent leaks, changes to the platform and more analysis and testing of parts essential for safety. . Shortly after the company assured having completed 57 of those tasks. There were six left, but Musk assured that they were not related to the second test, but rather to “subsequent operations.”

FAA surveillance. The mission plans called for Starship to take off from Texas, rise into space on the verge of reaching orbit, and then descend to land off the coast of Hawaii. The FAA has published a tweet in which he explains that “an accident” occurred during the test that caused the loss of the vehicle, although he assures that there is no evidence of injuries or damage.

Reuters specifies that the agency has assured that it will supervise an investigation led by SpaceX into the test failure and that it must approve the company’s plan to prevent it from happening again. These types of investigations are part of the normal procedure before Space

Cover image: SpaceX (X)

