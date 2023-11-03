Space solar energy has ceased to be a topic of science fiction and has become an increasingly palpable reality.. Recent research reveals that not only is it possible to harvest solar energy in vast space, but it is also commercially viable to transmit it back to Earth.

According to a press release from the University of Surrey, in conjunction with Swansea University, after six years of monitoring, space-based solar panels were observed to not only generate power, but also withstand extreme conditions and solar radiation in more than 30,000 orbits.

The test device, launched in September 2016, is still working. It is proof that the solar cell technology developed by the team is commercially viable, not only can energy be sent from the sun, but also cheaply and safely.

“The results are promising. These cells are not only robust and flexible, but they are also exceptionally resistant to damage by ionizing radiation,” stated the researchers in charge of the project.

Radiation resistance was vital. In space, without the protection of Earth’s atmosphere, solar panels face extremely difficult conditions. The current results, presented in a detailed report, show that these specific solar cells can endure well beyond original expectations.

Low-cost space solar power stations could be created in space

Professor Craig Underwood, Professor of Space Engineering at Surrey Space Centre, stated: “The ultra-low mass of solar technology could lead to large, low-cost solar power stations deployed in space, bringing clean energy back to Earth. Earth, and now we have the first evidence that the technology works reliably in orbit.”

But how is this possible? The progress focuses on new types of solar cells which are deposited directly on a protective glass just 100 μm thick and are composed of cadmium telluride, lighter and more efficient than previous technologies. By being larger and more affordable to manufacture, they could revolutionize the field of space solar energy.

The race for global space solar energy

Meanwhile, in the international context, the race for space solar power supremacy keep it up. The United States, through a team of Caltech researchers, recently demonstrated the viability of wireless transmission of solar energy from space, placing itself at the forefront in this field.

Japan is not far behind. With plans for 2025, a public-private partnership is preparing to transmit solar energy from space to our planet with a clear and ambitious plan from the Japanese country to create macro space solar farms.

However, the recent study by universities sheds new light and hope in the framework of renewable energies. Although space solar energy has been the subject of interest for decades, mainly due to energy crises, its high cost was always an obstacleo.

The future of clean and sustainable energy seems closer than ever. Las solar farms in space They could not only solve our current energy problems, but also be the starting point for a new era in energy generation.