In what are considered the first steps for space tourism in Spain, things are getting quite ugly for some companies and the epicenter of this judicial earthquake is Madrid.

The Spanish company, Zero 2 Infinity, known for its vision of taking tourists to the edge of space with balloons, finds itself in the eye of the hurricane.

The accusations implicate Halo Space, Eos X and several individuals linked to Arthur D. Little Spain in what seems more like a thriller than any movie today. While the courts try to resolve it, the sector and society watch closely, since even in the race to conquer space, human ambition is always present, placing small stones along the way.

Of course this story goes on for a long time, but, With the idea that you perfectly understand what is really happening in this novel episode, it is better to go in parts.

The protagonist: Zero 2 Infinity and its financial problems

Zero 2 Infinity, a Barcelona company founded in 2009 by José Mariano López-Urdiales, has faced serious financial problems for more than 10 years despite its progress. The company, which specializes in high-altitude balloons and space tourism, is at the center of this legal plot involving companies such as Halo Space and Eos X.

This gruesome story begins with Zero 2 Infinity’s strategy to overcome precisely getting out of the hole it is in.. López-Urdiales, in an attempt to ensure the continuity of the company, signed confidentiality agreements with people who committed to raising funds for them.

However, history has taken a 180 degree turn when it is alleged that these people, Instead of supporting Zero 2 Infinity, they established competing companies based on the company’s intellectual property.

On the other side of the story: Halo Space and Eos X

Halo Space, founded by Carlos Mira Martín, former president of Arthur D. Little Spain and former CEO of Halo Space, is in the crosshairs of the Zero 2 Infinity accusations.

The company categorically denies any contractual relationship with Zero 2 Infinity and states that its technology is based on decades of evolution in the sector. “Halo Space is willing to take all available legal action to defend Halo against false accusations,” the Spanish company said.

On the other hand, Eos X, headed by Kamal Kharbachi Jader, is facing accusations of raising funds under false pretenses. It is commented that, After gaining access to confidential Zero 2 Infinity documentation intended to attract investment, they changed logos in presentations and raised one million euros for a company that existed only virtually..

Halo Space

Expect the plot to thicken with Arthur D. Little Spain at the center of the accusations

Arthur D. Little Spain’s role in this conflict adds an extra layer of complexity. Carlos Mira Martín, former president of the firm, is in the middle of the accusations, as is Ignacio Alberto García Alves, global general director of Arthur D. Little.

The consulting firm faces accusations of revealing trade secrets under Article 277 of Spanish Criminal Law. Spanish law establishes possible sanctions, including imprisonment of three to five years and fines, for those who disseminate, reveal or transfer trade secrets..

“Zero 2 Infinity has never had any contractual relationship with Halo Space or Arthur D Little,” according to a statement. Arthur D. Little Spain, as some media reports, has not responded to requests for comment.

The uncertainty and serious financial problems of Zero 2 Infinity, once almost solved with funds to continue its progress, now faces the irony of having contributed to its competitors managing to overtake it on the right. Meanwhile, eyes are on Madrid, awaiting the outcome of this almost science fiction film.