The science fiction MMORPG Star Citizen has been in development for 11 years and is in early access, after an original Kickstarter campaign was started in 2012. A game that has raised more than $640 million dollars and according to recent reports, most of That amount comes from the sale of virtual ships. But this has a controversial detail behind it, since some of these ships are considered investments or objects of speculation.

A theory that was born after eBay and other markets, there is a flourishing “black market” where ships are sold for several thousand dollars, some of them given away for free. And although there are people who defend the game to the end, the amounts that some people pay for virtual ships are simply absurd. There is a special category of Star Citizen players, the “Legatus Navium”, which can only be accessed if you have spent more than $25,000.

The official interpretation of all this behavior is that Star Citizen fulfills the dream of many people and is a fantastic project. There’s nothing comparable, and anyone who spends that much money on it firmly believes in Chris Roberts, leader of the game’s developer, Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), and his vision. But according to other theories from even some specialized sites, in Star Citizen there is a flourishing black market for virtual ships on eBa and other platforms, which works in the following way: CIG periodically sells or gives away some special ships and then, these ships are found often months or years later for sometimes absurd prices, with the indication that they are “no longer available”.

Ship Ambassador Ship

On the Internet, there is even a website, “The Impound”, specialized in trading Star Citizen ships, which, along with everything else, may lead one to think that many of the people who passionately defend Star Citizen on the Internet , they are actually speculators who are trying to protect “their investment.” People who have bought ships in Star Citizen for a lot of money, with the intention of selling them at a higher price in the future, if the game is successful after it is finally released as a final product.

It is impossible to fully confirm this theory or “conspiracy”, even though at first glance it is quite credible, just as we will surely never know how much of the $640 million dollars raised represents speculators’ money. And on the one hand, this can help finance the development of the game and ensure that it continues to receive updates and new content. But another, it can also fuel speculation and generate frustration among players who cannot afford to buy ships at high prices.

