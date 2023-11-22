Here we get confirmation of news about this Nintendo Switch game. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. We already know that South Park: Snow Day! will arrive on the hybrid console in 2024 and now we have its first gameplay trailer.

For now we do not have a more specific release date, so we will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can find the premise and the new trailer of this title below:

South Park: Snow Day! is the best 3D four-player cooperative game. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any child’s life: a snow day! Grab up to three friends and make your way through the snow-covered streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day off from school.

What do you think of this South Park game?

