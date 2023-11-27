With a surface area of ​​over 8,300 square kilometers, Lake Titicaca is the largest lake in South America; it is located in the Andes, on the border between Bolivia and Peru, and is considered a sacred place by the native populations, for whom it is the main resource for fishing, agriculture and livestock. In the last two years, however, the lake’s water level has suffered one of the worst drops ever due to a prolonged drought, rising temperatures and increasingly shorter periods of rain: the situation is putting the ecosystem of the lake at risk. area, but also the livelihood of the people who live there.

Titicaca separates the Puno region of Peru from the Bolivian department of La Paz at an altitude of more than 3,800 meters. It is made up of two large basins separated by a strait less than a kilometer wide: Lake Grande (or Lake Chucuito), which has a maximum depth of 284 metres, and Pequeño (or Wiñaymarka), which is located in the south-eastern part. and has a maximum depth of 40 meters. The problem is that since 2000 the water level has progressively dropped, drying up especially the Bolivian shores, where the depth is shallower.

In stable conditions the lake is located at an altitude of 3,812 meters above sea level, but according to measurements carried out in the water station of Muelle, in Peru, on November 2 the waters had dropped to 3,808, four meters lower than the normal, and 74 centimeters less than last April 1st. At the beginning of October the depth measured in Huatajata, Bolivia, was 2.92 metres: seven centimeters less than the historical minimum recorded in 1996, John Chura, an employee of the hydrology department, told the Spanish news agency EFE of the Bolivian Meteorological and Hydrological Service. Those are the lowest levels since 1984, the year the department’s periodic audits began.

Rita Suaña, who is 48 years old and one of the leaders of the Uros indigenous population, told the Guardian that this is the first time she has seen the lake in these conditions since she was born. Juan Ramos, the president of the lake’s tourist transport association, said that from October 31 to November 10 alone the waters dropped by 4 centimeters, meaning that 357,000 liters of water evaporated every day. At the tourist pier in Puno the lake has retreated by about 60 metres, and many boats, including tourist ones, are unable to move, explained Ramos. Nicasio Calsin, a fisherman and tour guide who lives on the island of Amantaní, which is part of Peru, says that if the water levels do not recover in that area “there will be nothing left, no work, no agriculture.”

With such shallow waters you have to go further out to fish. However, the drought also affects crops, such as quinoa and potatoes, with the result that some have delayed sowing for fear of losing their harvests. Some Aymara and Quechua had to start digging wells to give water to the cows, sheep and pigs that normally eat and drink on the banks of the lake; in addition, 80 percent of the approximately 160 square kilometers of the main native plant in the area (the totora, Schoenoplectus californicus) has dried up, and the pastures have been moved elsewhere, explained Víctor Apaza, the president of the lake reserve.

The Uros, on the other hand, have other problems.

About 2 thousand of them live on small artificial islands built with totora reeds, which function as a kind of floating “houses” that can be moved like barges. While previously the Uros moved from the islands to the shore by boat, now that the lake is dry they have to make long journeys on foot, often carrying fish and manufactured goods with them to sell or exchange. Furthermore, the layer of totora in contact with water rots very quickly, and therefore once or twice a month it is necessary to continuously add more to the surface, but in these conditions finding it is more difficult.

A recent study based on data from the last seventy years has shown that the main cause of the problem appears to be rising temperatures, which causes a drop in humidity, accelerates the melting of glaciers at the top of mountains and causes evaporation to occur more quickly. the water of the lake and the tributaries that feed it. In recent decades it has been observed that the rainy period (between December and March) is increasingly shorter. Between 2022 and 2023 it rained more or less half compared to the average, probably due to the influence of the so-called “El Niño”, the set of atmospheric phenomena that occurs periodically in the Pacific Ocean and influences the climate of much of the planet, but especially that of South America and South-East Asia.

Titicaca’s situation should improve as soon as it starts raining a little more. According to Sixto Flores, director of the national meteorological and hydrological service of the Puno region, it is however difficult for the situation to be re-established soon also because so far it has not rained much, which is why it is thought that the level of the lake will continue to fall at least until December. The Peruvian commission in charge of studying El Niño also believes that the phenomenon will continue to have effects until the autumn of 2024.

The great drought of recent months has also had effects on other areas of Bolivia, where 105 municipalities have declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing water crisis. According to data communicated by the government, the emergency affects more than 485 thousand families and is creating concerns for food security and hydroelectric supply in some of the largest cities in the country, including Potosí, Sucre and Tarija.

– Read also: It was very hot in the Andes, even though it was winter