RIYADH – Indonesia and South Africa have great opportunities to increase cooperation in various fields, including investment and trade opportunities. This can be realized despite the long geographical distance, but the two countries have historical ties.

South African Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said that both South Africa and Indonesia have large populations.

“South Africa is capable of producing a lot of beef and other products, but we are also on the African continent. South Africa is a large industrial country. However, Indonesia and South Africa also have large industrialization strengths,” said Patel on the sidelines of the Economic Conference Africa – Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was held from Thursday (9/11/2023) to Friday (10/11/2023).

Patel explained further that these various opportunities were opportunities for collaboration between Indonesia and South Africa.

“We can strengthen economic relations and of course considering Indonesia’s location in the Asean region and South Africa’s location on the African continent, we can increase trade cooperation,” said Patel.

What are the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries? “We have a variety of minerals. We can collaborate in opening up opportunities for South Africa to be rich in minerals such as the platinum chromium and palladium group of minerals,” explained Patel.

He added that Indonesia and South Africa could work together to produce high quality steel. “You need a number of different minerals and it’s an opportunity now, for deeper collaboration,” Patel said.

In the future, South Africa can also learn from some of Indonesia’s successes. And Indonesia has successfully developed the industry and the transition process to electric vehicle production.

Moreover, both South Africa and Indonesia have long historical records. In the past, Indonesian people from Tidore had gone to South Africa as workers during Dutch colonialism.

“We can make more investments is also a 17th century culture. More than three hundred years ago many Indonesians were enslaved by the Dutch and they were brought to South Africa and they became a large part of the population of Cape Town. My own great-grandfather came from from the island Brought to South Africa because he was captured as a political prisoner and brought to South Africa because he fought the Dutch in the 1780s,” said Patel.

So these historical ties, according to Patel, are able to connect historical cultural ties. “That is the basis for fostering a sense of economic connection between Indonesia and South Africa,” he explained.

