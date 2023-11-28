Suara.com – After divorcing from Rizki DA, celebgram Nadya Mustika officially married Larissa Chou’s brother-in-law, Iqbal Fitrah Rosadi. Their second wedding was held in Gedong Putih, Bandung, West Java on Friday (24/11/2023).

Iqbal himself is the younger brother of Ikram Rosadi, who also just married Larissa a few months ago. Nadya admitted that she was able to get close to Iqbal until she ended up at the altar because she was introduced to him by Larissa.

This marriage then sparked public curiosity about the figure of Iqbal Rosadi. This is no exception to the source of his wealth, which is known to have fantastic value because he is a businessman. Here’s the information.

Source of Iqbal Rosadi’s Wealth

Judging from the uploads from the Instagram account @iqbalfitrahr and TikTok @iqbalfitrahr, Iqbal Rosadi is a real estate entrepreneur. It is not known how rich he is, but this business is certainly a source of income.

He is also known to have three property businesses, most of which are located in West Java. First there is Deliese, whose offer is still not known for sure. Then, he has Dago Valley in Bandung.

Housing there is known to start at IDR 2 billion. Apart from that, there is also Salima Regency, housing in Bekasi where the cheapest unit value is IDR 590 million. However, it is not yet known what Iqbal’s position in the business is.

On the other hand, his older brother, Ikram Rosadi, is also not an ordinary figure. Currently he is listed as an activist of the Pancasila Youth (PP) community organization in Bandung. There, he was trusted to serve as Deputy Secretary.

Then, according to the KPU website, the name Ikram Rosadi also appeared as a legislative candidate for the West Bandung 2 electoral district (dapil) from the Golkar Party with serial number 10. Iqbal’s real estate business also apparently followed his older brother’s path.

Where Ikram reportedly has a source of income from selling houses in the Mega Bodas Cluster and Bentang Artha Residence. This is known through several uploads on his social media accounts.

The Love Story of Iqbal and Nadya

Before marrying Iqbal Rosadi, Nadya Mustika had experienced the twists and turns of romance. He married singer Rizki DA on July 17 2020. Rizki admitted that the relationship came from the taaruf process.

However, after only a month of marriage, Rizki deleted all photos of his wedding with Nadya. He revealed that he had refused to divorce his wife and said this was Nadya’s request. The public was shocked by this news.

Not long after their marriage broke up, Rizki and Nadya Mustika decided to reconcile. The two of them held their wedding ceremony again in Medan, North Sumatra. This news has even been confirmed by Rizki.

However, on December 9 2021, Rizki and Nadya officially divorced based on a decision from the Soreang Bandung Religious Court (PA), West Java. The reason is because they are no longer compatible with each other.

After experiencing household twists and turns, Nadya finally shared the good news. She officially married Iqbal Fitrah Rosadi and uploaded the happy moment via her Instagram account, @nadyamustikarahayu.

In her upload, Nadya also asked her followers for prayers so that her household would run well. On the other hand, she married Iqbal with a dowry of 16.19 grams of gold. This is known through the ijab qabul process.

