When you hear your own language, it often feels like coming home, wherever you are. This is also evident from research. For example, speaking one’s own dialect can have a major influence on the well-being of the elderly. That is why a special sound box was developed last year for the elderly in Twente, where stories were told in Twente: Marie. Now the initiators have created a special version for elderly people with a Turkish background: Meral. And the first in the country is in Hengelo.