Suara.com – Mali U-17 coach Soumaila Coulibaly said victory over Mexico in the round of 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup was not easy to achieve. Even though in that match they won by a landslide.

In the match which was held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Tuesday (21/11/2023), Mali beat Mexico with a score of 5-0.

Mexican and Malian players struggled to compete for the ball. (LOC WCU17/NFL doc)

Mali’s five winning goals were scored by Mahamoud Barry in the 9th and 13th minutes, Ibrahim Diarra in the 15th minute, Ibrahim Kanate in the 37th minute, and Ange Martial Tia in the 50th minute.

“We played well, but this was a difficult match. We started well and scored quickly. We won this match,” he said when met by journalists in the mixed zone of Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Tuesday evening.

Coulibaly explained that before the match he didn’t think his team would win with a landslide score.

“I didn’t imagine it, we just played. If we can get 10 goals then we will try to get 10 because we don’t have a difference for a game,” he said as published by ANTARA.

However, he did not deny that in the last match his team could score quite a lot of goals.

“I hope that in the next match we can score 15 or eight goals,” said Coulibaly with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Mexico coach Raul Chabrand did not want to comment much on seeing his team suffer a big defeat, let alone conceding five goals.

“Congratulations to Mali. Unfortunately, we lost the match from the first minute. But, this is football. There were many things that caused us to lose. “We are not looking for justifications,” said Raul Chabrand.

In the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Mali will face Morocco. Morocco is certain to qualify for the quarter-finals after beating Iran in a penalty shootout at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Tuesday night.