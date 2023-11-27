During the last one devstream broadcast last weekend, Digital Extremes’ Steven Sinclair let it be known that the first test of Soulframe will begin in December.

This will be a test aimed at a very small number of players, just a hundred, but the audience will gradually become larger as time passes. During the test it will be possible to explore a section of the main island, venture into some dungeons and try the character progression and customization system.

To have a chance to participate in the Soulframe test, which will be held on PC, you must have registered on the official website of the game. To get a more precise idea of ​​what type of game it will be, we invite you to view the gameplay video shown during the last TennoCon.

Previous article

Dragon Ball FighterZ: a beta for rollback netcode