Soulframe has not set a release date

Thanks to a new and extensive video that showed the Soulframe game in depth, it was possible to sense that the video game could be the result of a fusion of Warframe and Elden Ring. Now we know that Soulframe It will have its first test on PC this December. The executive director of Digital Extremes, Steven Sinclairhe clarified in the last Devstream This is a very early access test, limited to one hundred people initially. However, he also stated that That number will grow over time..

The test will focus on a small section of the main island which includes numerous dungeons to delve into and powerful enemies to fight. Players will also be able to experience different customization and progression options. Soulframea title that promises to give a twist to the RPG formula. Steven Sinclair also revealed that players can pet the wolf in the game, but it is unknown if this will be available in the test.

As for who will be able to be part of this access, Soulframe has announced that will be assigned in order of arrivalstarting with those who received the title of Envoy upon registering on the official website. Soulframe has yet to set any official release datebut it will follow a development cycle very similar to War frameand Digital Extremes will take into account the comments made by the community in order to improve.

Soulframe It will introduce significant improvements from exploration to combat. A title that promises and that the players are looking forward to.

