Once upon a time: the Fisker Karma, the first product of the car brand of Danish American Henrik Fisker. It also looked for a while that this would remain his only product because the bizarrely designed, very expensive plug-in hybrid was not exactly a success. For example, Fisker was overhauled in 2014 and the construction plans for the Karma were bought by a Chinese company, which created Karma Automotive and renamed the car Karma Revero. Since then, Fisker has made a comeback with a completely electric range, but Karma Automotive is also still there.

1,196 electro-pk’s

And not even a little bit, because their first fully independently developed model is immediately one to lick your thumbs and fingers off. This is the Karma Kaveya, an electric supercar that manages to merge a few features of the Revero with the silhouette of something like a Lexus LFA. The result is a coupe that actually appears quite mature. This time, the designers have resisted the temptation to over-stylize their car, so the Kaveya is particularly impressive with its smooth body and its completely folding rear wing.

The new Karma also impresses on a technical level, or at least if you like a bit of power. The manufacturer promises no less than 1,196 hp of power on the four wheels, with which the device should accelerate to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds. There will also be a variant with rear-wheel drive and 543 hp, but both have to get their power from a large 120 kWh battery… Although they apparently don’t get that far, because Karma talks about “more than 400 kilometers of driving range”. In that respect, Fisker’s upcoming Ronin super convertible is doing much better, because it promises to reach a distance of 1,000 kilometers.

More accessible, but not more economical?

However, that is not the only model in Karma’s pipeline, because they also show a shadowy picture of the Gyesera. This will be an electric sedan that should be a lot more accessible in terms of both price and volume. It will therefore do it with less power, although you probably still can’t complain with 598 hp available. The Gyesera would also use the same 120 kWh battery, but here too Karma is apparently happy if they get “more than 400 kilometers” out of it. They also seem to have developed a set of electric motors for this sedan that consume electricity for fun.

Well, “more than 400 kilometers” can mean a lot, so we hope that the real driving range will be considerably longer upon market introduction. In the case of the Kaveya, it is only a running prototype, because the car will go into production in 2025. The Gyesera must come onto the market earlier: Karma is aiming for the third quarter of 2024.