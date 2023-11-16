You sometimes hear nonsense say that modern cars are like “smartphones or laptops on wheels”, and that doesn’t seem to have gone unnoticed by manufacturers of smartphones or laptops. Some of them even have plans to make their own car. We were shown several attempts by Sony, but Apple’s autonomous iCar in particular has captured the imagination for years. However, both are now being overtaken by yet another smartphone manufacturer: Xiaomi.

McLaren nose, Porsche buttocks

Although the brand itself has not yet shared any official images, we already get to see its SU7 in full regalia. As always, we owe that to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology — MIIT for size — where every car that comes onto the market in China ends up in a database. This is how we are introduced to an electric sedan of Tesla Model S size, and with a surprisingly nice design too. For example, the smooth nose is somewhat reminiscent of McLaren’s supercars, while the rear is, with some imagination, reminiscent of a Porsche Taycan.

Chinese officials did not shoot any images of the interior, so it remains to be seen whether the Xiaomi will be a bit smartphone-worthy in terms of screen splendor. We do get insight into a number of technical specifications. There will be two versions of the Xiaomi: one with rear-wheel drive and 299 hp and one with four-wheel drive and the full 673 hp. There is nothing to read about the battery pack, so in terms of driving range we have to wait until the SU7 is launched in China. Now that it has appeared in the government database, this is as good as certain, although it remains to be seen whether this Xiaomi also deserves a place in Europe’s pocket.