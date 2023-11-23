Suara.com – Sophia Latjuba is one of the artists who remains beautiful and sexy even though she is over five years old. Most recently, Ariel NOAH’s ex-girlfriend showed off the beauty of her body when she uploaded a photo of her swimming.

In the video, Sophia Latjuba wears a bikini-style swimsuit. Eva Celia’s mother also looks like she is having fun swimming alone.

In the video caption, Sophia Latjuba quotes a sentence that taking care of yourself is an important part of caring.

“Caring for yourself is a necessary part of caring for others (Caring for yourself is an important part of caring). Robyn C Down,” wrote Sophia Latjuba, quoted by Suara.com from her Instagram account @sophia_latjuba88, Thursday (23/11/2023) .

Sophia Latjuba’s video upload swimming in a bikini was immediately flooded with netizen comments. Netizens are busy praising Sophia Latjuba’s body shape, which is body goals even though she is 53 years old.

“Duh, women’s body goals,” commented the account @bak****. “Youthful,” said the account @teg****. “Still like a teenager, Ms. Sophie,” added the account @ily****.

There are also netizens who are wrongly focused on seeing Sophia Latjuba’s flat stomach.

“There’s no visible fat left from eating meatballs that is sagging,” said the account @kik***.

“That’s cool, your body has a flat stomach,” said the account @din****. “Gen Z ladies are shocked to see this,” said the account @id****.