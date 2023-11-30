With charging times getting shorter and shorter, you may wonder if there is still a need for complicated battery swapping stations. If loading times are soon to be five minutes, will all stations be closed down again? Geely certainly doesn’t think so. The parent company of Volvo, Lotus, Polestar and Zeekr, among others, will collaborate with Nio in the field of switching technology.

Currently, a swap station is the fastest way to continue driving with a full battery. And even if charging times decrease, the question remains how fast the charging stations are when it is very busy. In addition, there is another advantage: the battery changing station can charge when the pressure on the electricity network is low. Plus riders can temporarily take a larger battery.

Soon you can exchange your empty battery with your Volvo

Nio is currently the only one in the Netherlands with battery exchange stations and you can now only go there with cars from this brand. In the future you will probably also be able to take your new Volvo or Polestar to change the battery. Geely and Nio will jointly develop two standard systems: one for private individuals and one for commercial vehicles.

A Nio battery changing station in the Netherlands | Photo: © Nio

This does not necessarily mean that the two companies will develop batteries together; they put on paper what dimensions (and countless other things) a battery should have so that a station can easily exchange it. By the way, it would be easier for the swapping stations if they only had to have one type of battery in stock.

Also a shared network of exchange stations

Not only are the companies putting their heads together for a universal battery, the two concerns will also set up a shared network of switching stations. Concrete plans about when the first Volvo with an exchangeable battery will appear are not yet known. Geely is not the only one that will be replacing batteries. The Chinese Changan Auto previously joined Nio for battery replacement technology.

It is starting to look like there will be one standard for the switching stations, which makes a lot of sense. Imagine if all car brands had their own charging cable; then charging along the way would be a complete disaster. So why not create one standard for battery changing?