With 3 films, SONY will have more superhero film releases in 2024 than Marvel Studios or DC Comics.

In a panorama where Marvel Studios and DC Comics limit their releases for next year, SONY emerges as a power with three promising films destined to captivate fans of the genre. These releases are Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3.

Madame Web

On February 14, Madame Web arrives, Dakota Johnson’s debut in the superhero genre. The film centers on Cassandra Webb, a paramedic gifted with clairvoyant abilities. Her connection with three young women destined for greatness unleashes an intriguing plot: to achieve her future, they must face a present that threatens their lives. The stellar cast, with names such as Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Moner, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Adam Scott, Tahar Rahim and Alana Monteiro, promises an impressive acting performance under the direction of SJ Clarkson.

Kraven the hunter.

Kraven the hunter

On August 30, SONY will release Kraven the Hunter, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on the role of popular Spider-Man villain Sergei Kravinoff. The plot delves into the complex story of this Russian immigrant and his journey to become the best hunter in the world, regardless of the consequences. The all-star cast includes Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, Jessica Zhou and Murat Seven, among other talented actors, under the direction of JC Chandor.

Venom 3.

Venom 3

Although no concrete details have been revealed, the third installment of Venom is eagerly awaited, which promises to be a turning point in SONY’s cinematic universe. With the unmistakable presence of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, this installment is sure to offer an additional dose of action, humor and the duality of the iconic Marvel symbiote.

SONY’s future in superhero movies seems bright and full of promise. With unique stories and the addition of iconic characters, the company is well positioned to expand its cinematic universe and captivate both die-hard fans and a broader audience. In addition, he almost blew up the year with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but in the end this animated film has been delayed.

While Marvel Studios will only release Deadpool 3 in 2024, while DC Comics will restart its Cinematic Universe in 2025 with Superman: Legacy.

