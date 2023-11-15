Punishments, including bans, do not seem to be a solution to fight against toxic users who do their thing during online gaming sessions. However, instead of thinking about punitive measures, some companies are choosing technology in creative ways. Recently, a Sony patent revealed the idea that the Japanese company has to deal with toxins in the voice chat of PlayStation.

Video: Sony is a thing of the past

Sony patent would act in voice chats against toxic and scandalous

A recently registered Sony patent (via Exputer) revealed its proposal to act against toxic users who do not measure themselves in what they say in voice chats on PlayStation. The patent is titled DIGITAL AUDIO EMOTIONAL RESPONSE FILTER and is based on the use of artificial intelligence to detect the words, sentences and tone used by the user. In this regard, different levels of action are proposed to moderate the experience in the chats considering that what was said is related to emotions such as anger, fear, sadness, excessive emotion and even the use of seductive tones.

Sony patent proposes a different way of voice chat moderation

Sony’s system proposes the use of AI to change a user’s tone of voice

In that sense, the patent of Sony I would use this system in different ways depending on the intensity of the user’s voice and what they are saying in the chat, as well as their insistence on it. Among the actions is the automatic decrease in volume, something that would be detected by other players, so shouts of happiness or annoyance could have their days numbered.

However, what is most striking about this Sony patent for PlayStation online experience is that it is proposed use of AI to alter a player’s original voice so that others hear it in a pleasant tone.

This proposal for moderating voice chat considers different scenarios, such as immediate action regardless of whether someone considers that voice modulation is needed or particular action with the player choosing what he wants or does not want to hear and the way he wants to do it.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Jim Ryan’s 5 MISTAKES

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News