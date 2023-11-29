Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with NCSoftthe South Korean company specializing in MMOs.

According to what is reported in the joint statementthe two companies say that this agreement will allow collaborate in various fields, including mobile. The companies are evaluating various opportunities to make the most of the synergies between the two companies, taking advantage of NCSoft’s technological knowledge and Sony’s global leadership in the entertainment field.

No project officially announced for the moment, however you will remember that exactly one year ago the rumor of a MMO based on the Horizon franchise in development right at NCSoft. In light of this partnership, the rumors about this project are much more credible.

