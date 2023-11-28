Sony extends its networks in South Korea and signs an agreement with NCSoft, publisher of Guild Wars, Blade & Soul and the most spectacular Unreal Engine 5 projects you may have seen recently.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has signed a strategic agreement with NCSoftone of the largest video game publishers in South Korea, known for MMO games such as Lineage, Blade & Soul or Guild Wars.

NCSoft has released several successful games around the world (and not successful, but very notable ones like Fuser, although outside of Harmonix), but many of its games are only popular in South Korea, which is why this deal is so significant.

And what does this agreement consist of? Sony Interactive Entertainment’s press release is very non-specific, but “under this agreement, NCSoft and SIE will collaborate on various businesses, including mobile“

“The two companies are evaluating a variety of potential opportunities with the goal of fostering strategic synergy, leveraging NCSOFT’s technological prowess and SIE’s global leadership in the entertainment space.”

Be careful, among the many games that are in internal development at NCSoft, it was rumored that one may be an MMORPG of Horizon Zero Dawn / Forbidden West, the Guerrilla Games saga, for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Sony Interactive Entertainment sees an opportunity in South Korea

Jim Ryan, still CEO of SIE, states that “the partnership with NCSOFT advances our strategy to expand beyond consoles and extend PlayStation’s reach to a broader audience.”

“Like SIE, NCSOFT shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for gamers around the world, and together we are excited to collaborate to further push the boundaries of gaming.”

Let’s recap the games that NCSoft has in development: Project M, a narrative action game with hyper-realistic “metahumans”, Project LLL, a post-apocalyptic open-world MMO shooter, and Project BSS, the new RPG based on the Blade & Soul universe that wants to compete with Genshin Impact.

There’s also the rumored Horizon MMO, and be careful, too Throne & Liberryanother fantasy MMO that they are going to publish together with Amazon Games that they announced to a global audience at the last Summer Game Fest.

This news comes just days after Sony signed an agreement with another Korean studio, Shift Up, authors of the action game Stellar Blade, which is noted as Sony’s “second party.” We wouldn’t be surprised if the next to fall into Jim Ryan’s net is Neowiz, publishers of Lies of P, as has been rumored…