PlayStation will receive 12 service games after internal delays

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has taken an important step back for the coming years of PlayStation. The company has decided halve the number of games as a service it will release in the short term. In this way, there will not be 12 projects that will go on sale before March 2026, as planned, with three of them planned to be on sale before March of next year.

The company acquired the studio Bungie, known for the successful Destiny, to carry out a “rigorous portfolio review” process. Now, according to a report collected by VGC, this has caused the adjustments that are announced today after a meeting in which the president, director of operations and financial director of Sony, Hiroki Totoki, confirmed that This hotfix had caused some games to be delayed due to quality issues.

Without going any further, the rumors indicated that The Last of Us multiplayer project did not come to light this year after Bungie analyzed a possible short performance. After months in which its cancellation has even been suspected, Naughty Dog has now confirmed that it continues working on the game.

“We are reviewing this… we are doing everything possible to ensure that (these games) are enjoyed and appreciated by players for a long time,” explained the president, who promises that PlayStation will receive six games as a service for the fiscal year ending in March 2026.

12 games as a service will come to PlayStation sooner or later

The 12 PlayStation multiplayer projects are still underway, although half will take more years to see the light of day. A new Horizon project: Zero Dawn or a London Studio game are already confirmed, and as with the rest, Bungie has helped find success as live services.

