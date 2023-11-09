The concern of many fans about Sony has grown proportionally to the studios that Microsoft has been acquiring in recent times. Although they are events that we must take into account, what should cause concern is what happened with The Last of Us multiplayer and the recent situation at Bungie. Now, another possible concern is added for many.

Previously, we knew that Sony It planned to launch up to 12 video games as a service before the end of the fiscal year in March 2026. We are talking about a date that is not that far away. However, the company’s plans began to go awry after partnering with Bungie for a “rigorous portfolio review” of games as a service, as reported at the time.

We were already able to see a preview of this review with the multiplayer of The Last of Us. Now, Hiroki Totoki, resident, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Sony, has confirmed in an earnings call that only half of the 12 games will be released before the planned date, as reported by the VGC media.

(Of) the 12 titles, six titles will be released by fiscal year 2025. That is our current plan. The other six titles, we are still working on it.

“It’s not that we limit ourselves to certain titles, but the quality of the games should be the most important thing,” said Hiroki Totoki. And it makes sense, considering the multiplayer events of The Last of Us and the delay of Marathon at Bungie. In any case, the novelty in this whole matter is that the number of games as a service from Sony for the coming years is reduced by half until further notice. We’ll see if it ends up being positive or negative.

