The PlayStation India Hero Project, which is being created together with Sony, will soon be able to present its first games; It will be during the first quarter of next year.

Sony talks again about the project PlayStation on PS4 and PS5 called India Hero Project, which like China Hero Project plans to encourage development in the country; and you have already set when you will show your games.

The company reveals more information about the program that supports Hindi developers who want to release games for PS5 and this November it will be India Game Developer Conference held in Hyderabad.

The game that passes the selection of the committee made up of 9 Sony employees will be able to obtain Sony’s support for financing, technology and marketing; In some cases you can even be in charge of selling them.

The best hard drives you can buy for your PS5

If you need to expand the capacity of your PS5, these hard drives are cheap and also allow you to install dozens of games on them.

See list

This project has two objectives, where first the inhabitants of the country create culturally attractive games and increase PlayStation share in India. and help launch Indian games around the world and provide new experiences to PS5 users.

This was announced in May 2023, but Hector Fernández – head of the third-party division at SIE and Sujith Sukumaran – program director – spoke with IGN Japan to give more details.

Fernández’s team is already beginning to review the developers’ work and all that remains is to play a demo of the game, check the financial documents and accept new requests.

Fernández himself claims to have planned that the first group of titles selected for this project will be announced between February and April 2024.

PlayStation India Hero Project will begin to take shape in 2024

It seems that there was an unexpected trend in genres, the most presented was adventure (25%). This is followed by FPS and TPS (18%) and then RPG, casual, horror, etc.

“India is a very prominent market due to its favorable demographics,” said Fernández, noting that India has a larger population of young players than Europe, the United States or Japan.

“If you broaden your horizons a little, you will see that a wide variety of works are coming out of India. Not only in films, television series and music, but also in video games, you can see a high level of creativity.”

He himself claims to expect a lot of MOBA and multiplayer, but they discovered that it is the first time that the majority of applicants – 78% – develop a game directly for PlayStation.

It is already known that Sony plans to show first PlayStation India Hero Project games in early 2024so we will be attentive to what can be seen.