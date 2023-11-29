At the right time or too late? That’s a question that will be answered in the years to come regarding Jim Ryan’s decisions for the PlayStation business. Today, it was announced that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) closed a deal with an MMO giant in South Korea.

Video: Sony is a thing of the past

Sony closes another deal with a very important South Korean company

Sony and NCSoft join forces and are now partners with global objectives – Image: NCSoft

Through a statement issued on its official channels, Sony announced the strategic agreement it closed with NCSoft, a South Korean company that has built a multimillion-dollar business with its presence in mobile gaming through MMORPG and strategy proposals such as Guild. Wars and Blade & Soul. This agreement was made and signed by Jim Ryan who is still director of SIE, a position he will leave until next year.

According to the details, the strategic partnership between SHE y NCSoft seeks collaboration in various sectors with a view to global marketing. From what is expressed, the South Korean giant seeks to have a position outside of Asia and Sony offers it that opportunity.

Sony and NCSoft seek to bring the mobile MMORPG experience to everyone

Blade & Soul, one of the jewels of NCSoft

In this regard, Taekjin Kim, President and CEO of NCSoft, stated: “This partnership with SIE is the beginning of our efforts to build various synergies together, utilizing the core competencies, technological capabilities and experience of both companies. We will offer an experience new and enjoyable to our audiences across and beyond genres and regions.

For his part, Jim Ryan, in his capacity as president and CEO of SIE, said: “The partnership with NCSoft advances our strategy to expand beyond the console and extend the reach of PlayStation to a broader audience. As well as As SIE, NCSoft shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for gamers around the world, and together we are excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming.”

Recently, Sony closed a second-party agreement with SHIFT UP, also a South Korean company responsible for NIKKE and Stellar Blade. These movements by the Japanese company are considered an effort to have a better position in lucrative markets, taking as a background what is happening with Genshin Impact, with a view to the changes in the industry in its consolidation phase and its effect. in the medium and long term.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Goodbye, Jim Ryan

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News