Sony Pictures jumps on the theme park train with a first indoor park in Chicago that will host attractions and experiences from Ghostbusters, Uncharted…

Sony Pictures He also wants to get on the train of Thematic parkswhich after the pandemic stopped is experiencing spectacular growth (it is one of Disney’s priorities in the short term), and they have just announced their first experience: Wonderverse.

Wonderverse will be located in the Oakbrook Center shopping center in Chicagoand it will be an immersive, indoor experience, with attractions and experiences based on its most popular franchises: Cazafantasmas, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland y Uncharted.

It is not a theme park comparable to Disney and Universal, but it is a big important step for Sonywhich until now lacked its own immersive entertainment properties (with the exception of a water park in Thailand) and based its strategy on licensing agreements with other companies… including Port aventura and his Uncharted.

The attractions of Wonderverse, Sony Pictures’ first indoor theme park

Spanning more than 4,000 square meters, Wonderverse will feature “multimedia experiences, interactive installations, dynamic attractions, and themed dining offerings.”

We can expect things like escape rooms, virtual reality, simulators and even bumper cars. In fact, they have already described several of those attractions: Ghostbusters seems to be the protagonist, with a virtual reality experience with proton packs, and a rotating attraction.

Bad Boys (Bad Boys), now that they have resumed production on Bad Boys 4, lifting the “veto” on Will Smith, will have a racing simulator in Miami.

Zombieland will have some special bumper cars: one of the participants is an infected, and must spread the zombie infection by colliding with others. It will also inspire several typical fair games.

Jumanji will have another VR experience and Uncharted (the Tom Holland movie) will inspire something called “Uncharted: The Pursuit”, which we still don’t know what it will be (but it also sounds like a simulator/virtual reality).

Finally, 21 Jump Street (Classmates) will have a cocktail bar, for a limited time. And starting at 8:00 p.m., The park will become exclusive to those over 21 years of age…

Wonderverse It will open in January 2024 in the Oakbrook Center shopping center in Chicago, but will make partial openings during this month of December. We can’t wait to see what your new Uncharted attraction/experience is all about…

Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of partnerships and brand management at Sony Pictures, says via Deadline that “experiences like Wonderverse offer the opportunity to enjoy our brands in new ways, immersing yourself in some of your favorite stories.” The first step of opening a large-scale Sony theme park in the future?