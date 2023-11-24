The company signs an agreement that will enrich the catalog of its consoles.

PlayStation teams up with a new Korean studio

The war for video game studios has no end. If it all started with heavyweights like Bethesda becoming part of Xbox or the creators of Destiny, Bungie, in the PlayStation, those at Sony continue to strengthen their ranks after the largest acquisition to date: Activision Blizzard joining Microsoft. However, the latest movement has been add a second party study.

For those who don’t know, a second party studio does not become part of a company on the market, but it only creates games exclusively for one of its platforms. In the case of Nintendo, Game Freak creates the Pokémon games, while PlayStation has Quantic Dream.

Now, Shift Up, a South Korean studio founded by the illustrator of Blade & Soul, an MMORPG, has signed an agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment to become a second party of the company. In this way, their games will become exclusive to PlayStation, being Stellar Blade the first of them.

This is the first game from the new PlayStation second party studio

Stellar Blade, originally announced as Project EVE, is an action game from a Korean studio in the purest Bayonetta stylewith a woman as the protagonist and a style of combate hack and slash with which to kill a lot of dangerous and grotesque enemies. Thus, the title will allow players to decide whether or not to help the survivors of Xion, the last city on Earth.

The Game Awards could be the event where Stellar Blade reappears after slight additional details were shared in September. Luckily, 2024 will finally be its launch year after not having arrived during these months, as planned. If success accompanies you, Shift Up will continue to work with PlayStation exclusively.

