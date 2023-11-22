A London court has rejected Sony PlayStation’s appeal, faced with a class action lawsuit by 8.9 million users unhappy with the inflated prices of the PS Store.

Hard setback for Sony PlayStation in the United Kingdom. This is not the first time we have talked about this issue, which has been brewing for two years in British territory. But now it is clear: Sony faces unprecedented class action lawsuit in the video game industry.

In 2021, we already told you about the class action lawsuit prepared by activist Alex Neill, which gained more and more strength last year.

Up to 8.9 million PlayStation users allege that Sony takes advantage of its privileged position, inflating the prices of games and accessories from the PlayStation Store in the UK.

In other words, they consider that The prices established by Sony are unfair and do not meet the needs of companies, publishers and clients in the British country. The Japanese company presented an allegation that has been rejected.

This is reported by a London court (via VGC), which puts Sony against a rock and a hard place. In the coming months, the corporation faces a multimillion-dollar class action lawsuit.

Compensation of up to £5 billion

The lawsuit filed before the British court also reports a term in the contract that Sony signs with each publisher, regarding the launch of games and accessories in the PS Store digital store.

According to this information, Sony takes a 30% commission for each purchaseresulting in excessive and inflated prices for many products available on the digital platform.

Furthermore, these customers understand that Sony PlayStation’s privileged position allows them execute this series of abuses about prices.

”This is the first step in ensuring that consumers recover what they are owed as a result of Sony violating the law. “They have taken advantage of the loyalty of PlayStation players and have been charging them excessive prices for years,” says Alex Neill.

The class action lawsuit asks a whopping 5 billion pounds ($6.27 billion) in compensation for the 8.9 million affected users in the United Kingdom.

Sony tried to bring down the lawsuit in court, but a London court has rejected this response move. If successful, each client would have the right to compensation of between £67 and £562 for damages.

”It is significant that the competition court has recognized that Sony must explain its actions by ordering its trial. “With this action we seek to put an end to this illegal conduct and ensure that customers are compensated.”

All customers who have a PSN account in the United Kingdom and have purchased a game or downloadable content can participate in the lawsuit. between August 19, 2016 and August 19, 2022.

Sony is thus facing an unprecedented class action lawsuit. It is estimated that the case could last months and even years, but, in the long run, it seems that the company will have to compensate these PS5 and PS4 users.