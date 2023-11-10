It’s the time to flex muscle or give explanations, and at PlayStation they are happy to do the former: Sony’s new shareholder report leaves exciting data, strategies and the future and puts concrete figures on the table. The most important of all is that they have distributed 46.6 million PS5s worldwide. But that’s not the biggest one they work with.

The best x-ray that can be done on a console and its manufacturers is the traditional sharing of the plans of all the active divisions of each company. On the one hand, because through them their priorities are established bluntly. Sony’s segment dedicated to Gaming and Services (Game & Network Services) a priority, since it drives almost all of the brand’s technology.

A division that revolves around PS5 and that is already better positioned than its predecessor: according to the information offered by Sony, the bump from the previous fiscal year has been overcome and The current goal is to reach 25 million PS5s sold before closing fiscal year 2025. A forecast that would exceed the third year of PS4.

How a PS5 revision and a controller with a screen can make a difference





The plan to reach those 25 million consoles sold, but not distributed, involves good positioning of its consoles during the Christmas period, which – according to Sony – will receive two enormous additional boosts: the arrival of the new PS5 model (commonly called PS5 Slim) with greater storage and the arrival of PlayStation Portalthe remote gaming device with screen and DualSense control system.

In VidaExtra we already talked about how a redesign of PS5 or PlayStation Portable will be decisive in establishing its ninth generation of desktops. To begin with, because the PS5 model will gradually replace the originals as they are replaced on the shelves, but also offering an alternative to continue playing PlayStation with the TV off and without having to produce a new portable console or measure up to a Switch whose sales figures do not seem to have a ceiling.





According to Sony, this double launch (triple, if we take into account that there is a new digital PS5 model) will allow them to take advantage of the commercial “momentum” and support the expansion of the PlayStation brand ahead of the start of the next period.

Which, on the other hand, did not prevent a notable absence during this section of the reading dedicated to the Game & Network Services segment and the approach to the strategy for this section: Sony talked about the new hardware launches, but we we have not forgotten one PS VR2 launched earlier this year and deserves to give more joy to players. And speaking of games.

PlayStation gains muscle with Spider-Man 2 and PlayStation Plus





Hardware sales are crucial for Sony, but it does not sell itself: it is necessary to offer attractive content that drives the interest generated. And, in this regard, Sony recalled its latest great success: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was called to be the great PS5 game for 2023, and its reception has been a success with more than five million copies sold worldwide Until October 30th. Nothing bad.

The flagship of PlayStation Studios for 2023 has been Sony’s console seller in a year in which its own titles have arrived in dribs and drabs. However, Sony’s second priority in the area of ​​​​video games has also grown: according to data provided to shareholders, There are 5 million more monthly PlayStation Plus usersand the total plays an average of 4% more hours compared to last year.





It cannot be said that Sony did not have this panorama: in addition to the total rethinking of the PlayStation Plus subscription, we must add that the period in which obtaining a new PS5 was an odyssey in itself has definitely been overcome. The key is not to maintain these figures, but to increase them and, to do so, it will be necessary to rethink the arrival of several titles.

As we mentioned in VidaExtra, the launch of six of the 12 video games that Sony currently has in development has been reconsidered until after March 2026. Their common denominator: offering a game-as-a-service model. The objective justifies itself: if a large investment is made in these, they cannot be abandoned or empty in a matter of months, so these projects are being rethought to offer the best experience for players.

We know that one of the titles that PlayStation is working on when it comes to offering that gaming experience as a service is the multiplayer of The Last of Us, although it is not the only one: the proposal Marathon from Bungie or the heist shooter Fairgame$ These are some of the names put on the table and officially announced. In addition, we expect that there will be departures from the house that will make a leap towards the online experience.

Three years after its launch, and not without complications, PS5 is on track to be a console that matches the reception of its predecessors, but if we have learned anything it is that success in video games is not so much the equivalent of a speed race, but of resistance. In any case, the PlayStation division made it clear at Sony’s shareholder meeting that He arrived with his tasks done.

