FromSoftware’s iconic soulslike could make the leap to the big screen, after the adaptations of Gran Turismo, Uncharted or Twisted Metal.

If there is a modern game that has made a deep impact on the gaming community, it is Bloodborne. Since its launch in 2015, the PS4 exclusive has won the love of millions of people… but Sony seems to have forgotten about it.

In fact, 8 years after its release, Bloodborne is still exclusive to PlayStation 4. We have not had a port on PC, nor a remaster or update on PS5.

Fans think FromSoftware’s gothic soulslike, whose IP belongs to Sony, will never come back. But there is a silver lining for hope…

We are not talking about a remaster, port or sequel, but about a film adaptation. Incredible as it may seem, Bloodborne could have its own movie. Let’s not forget that there are more adaptations on the way: God of War, Horizon or Ghost of Tsushima.

Of course, at the moment the information is not confirmed, and It’s just another rumor. Therefore, be very careful with those expectations.

Bloodborne movie on the way?

The idea of ​​a film adaptation of Bloodborne seduces many. However, it is only a possibility on the table, which, for the moment, is nothing more than a rumor.

The information comes from the Patreon page of Daniel Richtman, an insider specialized in cinema. It cannot be accessed unless you are subscribed to the channel.

Ritchman assures that Sony welcomes a Bloodborne movieand even gives some names that would be behind the production.

In principle, the script is written by Darren Lemkewho has worked on the Shazam sequel and Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series.

The Bloodborne movie would have Lorenzo di Bonaventura in the production. The Italian was also the producer of the Transformers films and the GI Joe adaptations.

At the moment, there is no more information about this film. Of course, it won’t be easy to adapt Bloodborne to the big screen, although someone like Tim Burton.

Until this information is confirmed or denied, players can continue playing Bloodborne, one of the glorious PS4 exclusives. It can also be played on PS5 through backward compatibility, although at the moment there is no next-gen patch in sight.