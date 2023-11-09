Sony talks about having halved the number of games as a service that it plans to launch in the coming years, Hiroki Totoki talks about this and comments on other data in the company.

Sony It continues with its plan to launch games as a service on PS4 and PS5, but there is still a way to go at Bungie and Co. Although now in PlayStation confirm the delay of these projects to ensure their quality futura con PS Plus.

The company confirms through Hiroki Totoki who has halved the number of games as a service that he plans to launch in the coming yearswithout further apparent information.

In recent earnings presentations, Sony Interactive Entertainment has repeatedly stated that it plans to have 12 games as a service on the market by the fiscal year ending in March 2026.

This is radically different from the three from the last year that ended this month of March and they plan to dedicate more than half of their development budget to these games.

The current president, CEO and CFO of Sony confirmed in a phone call to comment on its results that this review had caused some games to be delayed in order to better guarantee their quality.

“We are reviewing this… we are trying as much as possible to ensure that (these games) are enjoyed and liked by players for a long time,” he said in what is read through VGC.

The logo on each console is going to be thoroughly reviewed

“(Of) the 12 titles, six will be released before FY25 – that is our current plan. As for the remaining six titles, we are still working on it.

That is the total number of games as a service and multiplayer (and) in the medium and long term we want (to promote) this type of service and that is the company’s invariable policy. “It’s not that we stick to certain titles, but the quality of the games should be the most important thing.”

Among the 12 games in development mentioned are The Last of Us Factions (which is still active), an online game from Horizon and an original IP from PlayStation London Studio

Where to renew PS Plus at the best price

If you have PS Plus and want to renew your subscription, we tell you where you can do it at the lowest price of all.

See where to renew

Hermen Hulst spoke about the PlayStation commitment to single-player narrative gamesbut also with the commitment to multiplayer formats:

“Obviously, we will always continue to make these single-player narrative games, like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us and Horizon Forbidden West. But you correctly noted that we have invested in live service games, because that is incredibly exciting for us” .

Now what Sony delays half of its 12 planned games as a service and 6 will arrive by the end of fiscal year 2025What will have happened internally for this change?