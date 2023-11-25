Sony and PlayStation are giving something to talk about in South Korea after celebrating an agreement related to an ambitious video game developed by Shift Up. This title has surprised in every preview shown during the State of Play, where it has been announced that it will be a console exclusive in PlayStation 5 but it will also come out on PC, what we once knew as Project Eve.

Stellar Blade developer is already Sony’s second-party

According to various reports, Sony closed an agreement with the South Korean studio, SHIFT UP, which developed the attractive action, adventure and frenetic combat game Stellar Blade. According to the information, the South Korean studio becomes part of Sony as a second-party in the Asian market, meaning that the publication and distribution of its video games will be the responsibility of the Japanese company, ensuring that its releases are maintained, at least initially. , with exclusivity on consoles favorable for PlayStation.

ShiftUp, Sony’s new second-party studio – Image: Twitter @ShiftUpWorld

Will SHIFT UP be the next acquisition for PlayStation Studios?

ShiftUp is known for its 2 previous releases, Destiny Child and GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE, titles with gachapon mechanics for mobile phones. In this regard, let’s not forget that one of the juiciest deals for PlayStation has been with HoYoVerse, creators of Genshin Impact, so it is not strange that both entities meet: SHIFT UP wanting to make the jump to consoles and PC, and Sony – PlayStation betting on video games with service elements of Asian origin.

The agreement between Sony and SHIFT UP also draws attention to the possibility of the South Korean studio joining the PlayStation Studios portfolio since the same thing happened at the time with Bluepoint Games and Housemarque, who became second party from Sony before being acquired by the Japanese company.

What do you think of this move by Sony?

