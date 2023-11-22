The famous wireless speaker manufacturer wants to continue expanding its ecosystem, and the intention is not to launch more speakers, but rather to make the move to an element that would further unify the idea of ​​an entertainment system. And according to strong rumors, the company would be thinking of launching a streaming player device that acts as an entertainment center and a center for the speakers. Something like an Apple TV with the Sonos seal.

The Apple TV from Sonos

The information comes through Bloomberg, where Mark Gurman claims to have information from people involved in the project. Apparently the device It would not be launched until the end of 2024 at the earliest, and would have a price between $150 and $200.

Codenamed Pinewood, the device would be capable of accessing streaming services, which would come after agreements with the corresponding companies (something they already seem to be doing). With an operating system Android basedthe device would offer compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and would fit perfectly with the brand’s audio solutions.

Thus, users could set up a sound system with Sonos speakers to watch movies and series, beyond the Arc or Beam Sound bars, which until now are the proposals that allow obtaining audio through HDMI.

The launch of this product could also be accompanied by a new subwoofer with Wi-Fi 6 and more updated today.

But first, headphones

In any case, what we will be able to see in advance are the expected high-end headphones that have been rumored for quite some time. Sonos’ intention is to launch a high-end product very much in the style of the AirPods Max from Apple, although they already say that they will not seek the technical requirements that Apple has used in its product.

This model would respond to the name Duke, and would have an approximate price of 400 and 500 dollars, so it would enter that market dominated by Apple, Sony and Bose. Of course, there would still be room for another compact version that would rival the AirPods, thus covering the more commercial and consumer side.

The entire roadmap revealed

The most surprising thing is that the information on future launches includes a lot more information, since there is talk of a large number of new products that could arrive in the coming months. They would be these:

New “Lotus” subwoofer, Wi-Fi 6 compatible with “Pinewood”. Second generation of the Roam speaker, with a design more similar to the new Move 2. New Era 100 speaker, more economical and with an Ethernet port, designed for stores and restaurants. Soundbar codenamed “Lasso”. More quality than Arc and going up to $1,200. High-quality sound amplifier codenamed “Premier”. Between 3,000 and 4,000 dollars. It will arrive in the second half of 2024 accompanied by new ceiling speakers.

