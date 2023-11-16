Sonos has a clear goal with the Sonos Move 2: offer the best portable speaker on the market. The first generation surprised us and this second model raises the bar again. In fact, that first Move already surpassed the proposals from Apple, Google or Amazon in sound quality. With this Sonos Move 2, the American company competes against itself.

We’ve spent the last few weeks with the Sonos Move 2, a high-end Bluetooth speaker that, while not exactly lightweight, offers sensational sound quality. If we add to this an expanded autonomy in this second generation, we have all the ingredients for a leading product in its category.

Sonos Move 2: technical specifications

Sonos Move 2

dimensions

241 x 160 x 127 mm

Weight

3 kg

endurance

IP56 (dust particles and splashes)

AUDIO

3 class D digital amplifiers

Tweeter dual

Mid-woofer

microphone array

PROCESSOR

Quad Core

4 x A55 1,4 GHz

memory

1 GB SDRAM + 4 GB NV

CONTROLS

Touch controls, voice control (Sonos, Alexa)

CONNECTIVITY

WIFI 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Apple AirPlay 2

battery

44 Wh (up to 24 hours of theoretical autonomy)

USB-C charging base included

precio

499 euros

A design as clean as it is robust

The Sonos Move 2 is a portable speaker, but It is not designed to be moved constantly. It is a speaker to place in a key point and start listening to music from there. And then when we have to leave or want to move, pick it up and move it. We say this because it weighs 3 kilograms. Light enough to carry with one hand, but heavy enough that we leave it alone.

That said, it is an excellently built speaker. As soon as we have it in our hands we can anticipate that its interior hides a very careful architecture. It’s heavy, but it doesn’t feel big. It’s really compact for what it weighs.. That is, it is a dense device, where the acoustic box, the amplifiers and the different speakers have been optimized to fit into a contained size.





The exterior appearance of the Sonos Move 2 is similar to that of the first generation, although with more rounded curves that we believe give it a more casual appearance. Still, it is still a device with a super clean design. Aesthetically, it fits in most spaces where we place it, be it on top of a piece of furniture, on the garden table or in the middle of the lawn.

The grille with hundreds of holes is very characteristic and fulfills its function. The entire body is made of durable polycarbonate, except for the bottom part, which is covered with a rubber area. The Move 2 is resistant, rigid and Although it is full of holes, it does not particularly attract dust or dirt. Sonos offers IP56 certification: against fine particles and splashes. It is not designed to be taken to the pool, but if our hands are wet or it rains suddenly it will not be damaged.

The lower rubber makes it very stable when we place it on a surface. And we must say that it provides extra resistance to shocks. After more than a month of testing, our Move 2 does not have a particularly large number of scratches. It is clear that it is a device designed for outdoors, since we can say that Holds up to random knocks well.





To hold it we have a rear design that sinks and allows it to act as a handle. It is an aesthetically very elegant and practical solution. In this rear area is where we have the physical buttons. A large central one for turning on and off, a button for Bluetooth and a physical button to turn off the microphone via hardware.





At the top we have a new touch controls system. A sliding bar for the volume, the classic playback buttons and a button to activate the voice assistant, with its own LED to indicate when you are listening.





The Sonos Move 2 is available in three options: white, black and an olive finish, the one on our test unit, which changes its appearance quite a bit depending on the light. It is not a cheap device, but Sonos already partially justifies it only with the design section. And we’ve just begun.

User experience: a whole day with music in tow

Sonos products have a very characteristic way of working. Although we can use it as a standard Bluetooth speaker (5.0), the truth is that we must first use its mobile application. The Sonos S2 app allows you to connect the speaker following some simple instructions, as well as send music with the streaming services that we have.

Also from here we can access the equalizer or activate TrueplaySonos technology that adjusts the sound by identifying the characteristics of the space where we are.





Sonos offers its own Radio service. An alternative that we will also access when we use the new Sonos Voice Control. With a simple message of “Hey, Sonos”, we can send commands to the speaker; Tell you to play a certain group or turn down the sound. The answers, in English, work correctly and it is quite practical, although being limited to its own streaming service makes it more specialized. As is usual with the brand, everything that works under its umbrella is done exquisitely, although a little more connectivity with the rest of the companies is missing.

Using WiFi, the Sonos Move 2 can also be controlled through Alexa, like any other compatible speaker. Sonos has a simple and intuitive application. An application that fulfills its function and with a fairly basic level of customization, but that fits with that idea of ​​pressing the button and the music playing.









Throughout the week I have gotten used to charging it once, using it for about two or three hours a day (between one and two if it is with the volume at maximum). It is an excellent level and this leap in autonomy is appreciated. Other Bluetooth speakers have to be charged every now and then. The Sonos Move 2 is heavy and not as portable, but it makes up for it with excellent battery life.

Something that remains the same is the Sonos charging base. The company repeats with a circular base where we can place the speaker on top. It is very practical and minimalist. A circle that we can leave placed there and that in turn is connected to a charger. Of course, this charging base is not outdoor resistant like the speaker itself.

Another option offered is the USB-C port, to charge the Sonos Move 2 with our standard chargers. Although also the other way around, since That USB-C is used to charge other devicestaking advantage of the battery power left in the speaker.

Sound quality: loud and clear





The Sonos Move 2 is a premium speaker and its sound is much more common to find in traditional speakers which not in wireless speakers. Compared to the first generation we have a notable leap. Sonos includes three class D amplifiers, with a dual tweeter and a woofer for the midrange. Compared to other products from the house, it is clearly above the Sonos Roam, although it does not reach the sound pressure level offered by the Era 300.

In this second generation, stereo sound is added. The Move 2 speaker offers outstanding sound quality at a precision level. The treble is extensive and reproduced with detail, the midtones are clear and the bass is well represented, with minimal distortion.

The body of the Sonos Move 2 remains impassive even if we turn the volume to maximum. The vibrations are minimal and that contributes to a completely clean listening experience.. This is the main strong point of Sonos, its level of clarity. The voices are extremely clean and enjoying the artists is achieved at a high level. Again, difficult to have something like this in another portable speaker.

We have tested the speaker with all types of music. What we liked the most is the instrumental representation and the warmth it brings to the song. The Sonos Move 2 gives us a sound to pay attention to the details, with a overwhelming clarity even outdoors. Even though we are more than five meters away, the sound remains quite focused.

He weakest point is perhaps forcefulness. Although well represented, we cannot say that the Sonos Move 2 stands out especially for its bass. The low notes do not provide that effect that we can look for with certain songs, where sometimes we are looking more for that pulsating sound than for a more reliable reproduction. I have felt more comfortable with the Sonos Move 2 on the weekend playing with friends with music in the background than at barbecue time.

If we want maximum fidelity, the option here is still not this Move 2. We do not have compatibility with Hi-Res, as codecs such as aptX HD or LDAC are not present. The Sonos Move 2 sometimes makes us forget that it is a Bluetooth speaker, but if we really push it we see that we still have limitations.

Sonos Move 2, Xataka’s opinion





There are few speakers like the Sonos Move 2. Only a few manufacturers dare to compete in this category. We are looking at a Bluetooth speaker for 499 euros. A considerable price for a wireless speaker but that fits the range of features that the Move 2 offers. Sonos shows that it is possible to offer excellent sound in a body that we can carry from one place to another.

It is still not a comfortable speaker to move. It is perhaps what can turn many potential buyers back. Here you have to assess whether it is worth moving it. If we are a user who plans to listen to music wherever we go, then clearly the Sonos Move 2 is the best we can find. There is no other speaker now on the market that offers this level, in combination with such generous autonomy and such a compact design.

Sonos confirms with the Move 2 that Bluetooth speakers are an area yet to be exploited. This second generation has taken a leap in sound quality and autonomy. And it continues to add connectivity and voice management improvements. Sonos competes against itself in this type of speakers and, far from resting on its laurels, it has continued to improve a product that, if it was already the great reference in its previous generation, is now even more so.

