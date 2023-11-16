Among the Sonos catalog there is a very special sound bar. We are obviously talking about the Sonos Arca high-power sound bar with Dolby Atmos support which impressed us a lot upon our first contact, and which proved to be a great solution for those looking for sound quality and easy installation. But over time, a bug appeared that has been bothering users for a long time. Until today.

A surprise explosive sound

The bug in question affected the brand’s sound bars with Dolby Atmos, that is, the Sonos Arc y al Second generation Sonos Beam. As many users reported, when one of these two bars was connected to an Xbox Series

This video published by Tom Warren of The Verge demonstrates the event very clearly. As you can see, the bar produced an extremely loud pop that was very annoying and even frightened the user.

Sonos’ $900 Dolby Atmos soundbar has a loud pop issue with the Xbox Series X and Apple TV 4K that’s taking years to fix. This is what it sounds like. More info right here: https://t.co/g5P4S08dCE pic.twitter.com/1kLLJzSTt9 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 10, 2023

The solution for the moment was to deactivate Dolby Atmos on the device, which limited the functions of the bar. But the most serious thing about all this is that the bug has been present in the products for 3 yearsand it was not until now that Sonos has managed to find the exact error that caused this anomalous function.

A firmware as a solution

With a statement in which they express their apologies for taking so long to find the root of the problem (you can get an idea of ​​how complicated the matter has been for it to have taken 3 years to solve), the brand has confirmed that the solution It is now official and that, through a software updateall affected users will be able to finally solve the problem in a matter of minutes.

The bug was related to Dolby MAT, the encoding system that works with TrueHD and Digital Plus formats to send the sound through an HDMI cable to a receiver or to the sound bar itself, hence, by deactivating Atmos, the problem disappeared immediately. , although obviously the high-altitude sound experience was lost.

With this new software, the bars will update automatically and will no longer present the error, so if you have one of them, you can now activate Atmos on your console again and enjoy the full sound experience without fear of dying from a heart attack.

Fuente: Sonos

Via: The Verge