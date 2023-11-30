The Sonic The Movie spinoff is a long time coming. SkyShowtime announces the delay in the premiere date of the Knuckles live-action series.

Just one day after showing a new photo of Shadow in the upcoming movieit has been confirmed Knuckles release date delayedthe Sonic The Movie spinoff series. Originally scheduled for late 2023, the echidna adventure comedy will finally will premiere in 2024 on the streaming platform SkyShowtimeat least in European territory.

It was SkyShowtime itself that confirmed the change, during the Content London event recently held in the British city. Monty SarhanCEO of SkyShowtime, and Kai Finkefinancial director, have been in charge of revealing all the premiere catalog which will come into service next year. They have included both the Knuckles series and the new season of halo.

Given the deadlines, it is expected that it will not arrive on time in the rest of the territories either. The Paramount+ users will also have to wait until 2024 to see this spinoff of the Sonic movie, starring the reddish character he voices Idris Elba in its original version. While we restart the clock again, you can see the first details of the plot of the Knuckles live-action series, or even the actors who return from the future to be part of it.

Fuente