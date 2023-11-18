A lot has happened since its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most notable titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars!

This is news that comes to us after learning that it would premiere in the October 17 of this year. As you can see, it competed with Super Mario Bros Wonder, which was released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, the reversible cover of the title has been published. SEGA has revealed the reversible cover of the physical format, great for collectors.

You can see it below:

We have also shared our analysis already, and you can take a look at it here.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

