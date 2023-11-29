Sonic Superstars, the most recent 2D title of the blue hedgehog SEGA, caught the attention of players for recovering the classic essence of the first installments. Although it was liked by the community, it seems that its release date worked against it.

Definitely, 2023 It will go down in history for being one of the best years of gaming. The competition was very close, as big titles debuted a few days apart. Naturally, some proposals lost steam in the wake of other major releases.

Sonic Superstars debuted last October the 17th; However, both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hit stores on October 20. It seems that the blue hedgehog title was left in the shadow of the plumber and the spider superhero video games.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars did not meet SEGA’s initial expectations

In a question and answer session with investors, Haruki Satomihead of SEGA, acknowledged that the most recent platformer had a “slightly weaker start” than they anticipated, explaining that other games had a significant impact in the commercial performance of this new title.

Although the SEGA executive refrained from revealing names, it is not unreasonable to think that Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and other titles that debuted in September and October caused sales of Sonic Superstars to be down. below initial expectations of the company.

“We believe that the impact of major titles from other companies released at the same time is significant, but we plan to expand the promotion towards the holiday season, especially in the overseas market,” commented Haruki Satomi.

The head of the Japanese company assured that Sonic Superstars had a better score on Metacritic than the blue hedgehog’s previous title, that is, Sonic Frontiers. He hopes that new marketing strategies will improve business performance, and he recalled that November and dicember It is the best sales period for the franchise.

Sonic Superstars surprised the players, can he come back?

“We predict that sales of this title will be slightly weaker given the aforementioned start, but we plan to continue our marketing efforts to sell at the same level as Sonic Frontiers. Additionally, we plan to release the third movie next year” commented Haruki Satomi.

Regarding the live-action adaptation, SEGA confirmed this week that the third installment, which will officially introduce Shadowwill debut in December 2024. With a little luck, this production will boost sales of Sonic Superstars and other recent titles in the series.

But tell us, do you think this title deserves to sell more? Let us read you in the comments.

Sonic Superstars is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to this platform.

Related Video: Sonic Superstars – Launch Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente