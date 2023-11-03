Sonic Superstars is the first 2D Sonic with real multiplayer in history. Do you want to know its multi-local and online modalities?

Sonic It has been running at full speed across our screens for more than 30 years. Whether with deliveries in 2D or 3D, the blue hedgehog has always stood out for bringing games in which going faster is the core of the experience, but it has also had a great absence during all this time: that of a real multiplayer mode.

Sharing a console with a second player to live a hedgehog adventure from start to finish and with an even experience was something unthinkable a while ago. But that’s over. Sonic Superstars the past was released October 17 on Switch and the rest of the platforms, bringing with them the first real multiplayer that a 2D Sonic has ever had.

Sonic’s first real multiplayer

Sonic Superstars is a new installment that looks a lot at the hedgehog’s past and rescues the best of the Classic Sonic, but that has also known how to bet on providing an experience that can be shared. Whether you want to enjoy a cooperative adventureas if you want compete against friends and/or strangers In battles, here you have what you need.

Superstars has been designed so that Up to 4 players can simultaneously enjoy their main adventureWith a focus cooperative which allows you to combine the characters’ skills while they run, jump, explore the levels and defeat their enemies. Ask a friend to control Tails to help you reach higher? Can. And this time, every player counts.

For the first time in Sonic history, you will be able to complete the adventure with up to 3 friends thanks to local cooperative multiplayer. In addition, it has a system “drop-in/drop-out” which allows players to leave or enter the game whenever they want, without problems.

Are you a more competitive player? That’s where the Battle Mode, which also allows you to enjoy an online multiplayer experience. Although, on this occasion, it is time to compete using robotic versions of the characters always, customizable and in special modes that invite you to reach the goal before others, kill other players using weapons or collect the greatest number of stars in a period of time.

Whether you are experienced or a person unfamiliar with 2D platformers, Sonic Superstars opens up to you with a proposal full of nostalgia and that exudes the aroma of platform classics, topped off with new game mechanics and a multiplayer that promises countless hours of fun.

A complete multiplayer experience on Nintendo Switch

With a brother, with a child or even with your usual colleague or with your partner. If there is something that makes it easier Nintendo Switch It’s multiplayer. You only have to take out the Joy-Con from the console and start sharing the game, and that is something that fits perfectly with the multiplayer of Sonic Superstars.

Because? Because it has never been easier to enjoy a complete 2D hedgehog adventure with other people. And it is that Sonic Superstars supports play with a single Joy-Conso just undock them from the console to enjoy a cooperative adventure with the hedgehog and his friends. Do you want to play up to 4 people? You can also do it with the same type of control if you wish.

Pro controllers, double Joy-Con, a single Joy-Con, the hybrid nature of Nintendo Switch invites you to share the game with Sonic’s new adventure without having to buy more controllers. It has never been so easy before!

An irresistible 2D platformer with online multiplayer on Switch

Although the charm of defeating Eggman and completing the main story together is one of the great attractions of Sonic Superstars, the other great strength of its multiplayer experience is the online mode. This, available to expand the Battle Mode to games of up to 8 playersmakes the proposal curl even more.

This modality Take on 4 players locally and 8 players online, depending on what you choose. In it, you will control the versiones Metal de Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy and other surprises. Fully customizable versions using pieces that are unlocked by paying with the coins obtained in the adventure, or in this same game mode.

The cooperative games you play can be used in this online mode in which each game leads to complete three consecutive tests. Racing, shooting, survival or collecting stars are the four modalities available when facing each test, and there are rivals of all levels already playing online.

Get into the skin of your favorite characters from the Sonic universe

With a main cast starring four of gaming’s biggest icons, you may find it hard to tell which character to choose when playing Sonic Superstars cooperatively. You can choose to control your favorite, or focus on being practical and choosing the one that best suits each occasion. Here you can see the advantages of each one, although we left some surprises out so as not to ruin the experience with spoilers:

Sonic

Sonic es speed personified. In addition to being the fastest of the group, he can do a Dash after jumping that allows him to maintain his speed at all times. Thanks to the power of the White Emerald, he can also launch himself directly at enemies.

Tails

Tails puede use your two tails to fly for a short period of time, allowing you to better explore each level. With the White Emerald, he can create small tornadoes that damage enemies.

Knuckles

The strongest of the group It’s Knuckes. His knuckles and body allow him to glide in the air, as well as climb when he glides to a wall. If he uses the White Emerald, he can throw punches with which he shatters everything in his way.

Amy

Amy Rose uses her special hammer to be able to use a double jump which is most useful on the most treacherous platforms. If you equip the White Emerald and activate its power, you can also throw this hammer to attack from a distance.

Offered by SEGA